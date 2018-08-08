Video

The Telecoms.com Podcast: Scraping the Barrel

8/14/2018
With 'the talent' all on holiday we're left with Jamie and Ray for this week's installment. The dynamic duo both had a chat with a senior Ericsson bod about its cunning US 5G investment plans, and Jamie updates us on what Samsung is up to -- namely its AI efforts, 5G and a seemingly pointless Bixby. Lastly, Ray ponders the vacant Cisco position in its service provider business, but isn't sending in his CV just yet. Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/scraping-the-barrel and subscribe on iTunes here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/telecoms-com-podcast/id1124414975?mt=2
