Sky Collaborates With Amazon Web Services

SEATTLE -- Ahead of the Royal Wedding on Saturday 19 May, Sky News will use pioneering cloud-based machine learning and media services to name guests as they enter the chapel, and enrich the video content with facts about the attendees.
Accessible in the Sky News app or via skynews.com, the ‘Royal Wedding: Who’s Who Live’ functionality is innovative in the way it uses machine learning to enhance the user experience of a live-streamed major news event. The additional information associated with the live video will go beyond subtitles to provide relevant facts about the guests.
To enable this unique experience and deliver this service at scale, Sky News is collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and two AWS technology partners, GrayMeta and UI Centric. As guests make their way into St. George’s Chapel, Windsor, AWS will capture live video and send it to cloud-based AWS Elemental Media Services for multiscreen viewing optimization. An on-demand video asset, including catch-up functionality, will also be generated. In parallel, Sky is combining the GrayMeta data analysis platform with the Amazon Rekognition video and image analysis service for real-time identification of guests and tagging with related information.
Finally, Sky News is using the Amazon CloudFront content delivery network to unify the content for rapid distribution to viewers. UI Centric has designed and developed the front-end application and video player to enhance the experience and user interface accessed by Sky News viewers.
