Operators Begin Initial Forays Into Machine Learning

Denise Culver
Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
Denise Culver, Online Research Director
5/1/2018
50%
50%

Almost 60% of service providers in this month's Thought Leadership Council (TLC) say machine learning will become a critical part of their company's network operations by 2020. Not surprisingly, perhaps, the majority of those service providers will use machine learning first in predictive maintenance.

In fact, 91% of panelists in the Council said machine learning is considered a critical technology in predictive maintenance. One provider explained that machine learning "is easily integrated into predictive maintenance because it takes advantage of automated pattern recognition and can be used to address [an] operator's biggest pain point: service-level degradation, which in turn helps prevent customer complaints and reduces churn."

Indeed, the message from service providers in this month's forum was clear: they believe machine learning can be a valuable asset, and they're finding small but interesting ways to apply it right now. For machine learning to gain more ground, however, developers have their work cut out, as revealed in the latest TLC report, Emerging Tech Focus Group: Operators -- Prove Machine Learning's Applicability. Council members were asked a series of nine questions about machine learning to ascertain current and future plans, how well it's understood and influences impacting the technology.

About half the panelists in this month's forum say their companies already have deployed machine learning, and several discussed ways in which it's already being deployed. One panelist explained how machine learning is being used by his company to boost sales in the international B2B market, where his company has a low win ratio due to several factors, including aggressive market competition, a variety of competitor products and a variety of customer needs in requests for proposal (RFP).

"Machine learning was used to capture the hidden patterns of lost and won bids and score the bids according to a classification algorithm," he said. It has been so successful that the company is now utilizing algorithm recommendations to determine the best way to sell standard products in the global market for MPLS, voice wholesale minutes, Internet and other similar products.

Despite these positive signs for machine learning's applicability, panelists were quick to point out that machine learning isn't always easy to understand or apply. More than half of panelists say the biggest obstacle machine learning faces is a lack of clear understanding in terms of how it can be applied.

As one panelist said, "There isn't a clear and consolidated experience regarding the concrete results that machine learning can provide."

TLC is a Heavy Reading research initiative that consists of panels of CSP experts focused on key areas of telecom development, including service assurance, SD-WAN, automation, 5G and IoT. Members participate in Q&A forums several times a year, and all information disclosed by Council members remains anonymous.

— Denise Culver, Director of Online Research, Heavy Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
Open source is a product development model that should unleash faster innovation but may require business model changes for many vendors.
LTE and future 5G networks are evolving in a way that overcomes previous barriers to the use of standardized public-network technologies for private applications, and there is better support for features needed in mission-critical use cases.
Containers seemed poised to take over the Earth, but they've proven slow to implement. Find out how people are implementing containers on real-world service provider networks at the Big Communications Event in Austin next month!
Find out what it takes to transition telecom networks to cloud-native architectures at the Big Communications Event in Austin in May!
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders talks with VMware's Shekar Ayyar, who explains why cloud architectures are becoming more distributed, what that means for workloads, and why telcos can still be significant cloud services players.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Everything's Up-to-Date in Kansas City
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
SAIL the Atlantic With CAMTEL
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives