North American MSO Selects Guavus AI-Powered Analytics

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Guavus, a pioneer in artificial Intelligence (AI)-based big data analytics, today announced that one of the largest North America cable operators has deployed the Guavus Reflex solution with Guavus Live Ops customer care operations analytics. Using the advanced analytics solution, the operator has been able to substantially improve customer satisfaction, attract new customers, accelerate operations, and reduce costs by more than $102M annually.

The leading cable operator provides content, TV and Internet services to millions of subscribers. Previously, when a large volume of customer service calls came in, the care operations team couldn’t quickly distinguish between customer premise, headend cable modem termination system (CMTS), or video server equipment issues. Technicians were dispatched to customers’ homes, only to discover their team couldn’t resolve the problem, which frustrated customers. Using the Guavus solution, they’ve been able to pinpoint the root issue within minutes, and their customer satisfaction and Net Promoter Score have improved dramatically as a result.

The Guavus solution brings together data from separate portions of the operator’s organization: technical support calls, subscriber trouble tickets and truck roll data, allowing their care ops teams to quickly discover previously overlooked issues common across micro-populations of subscribers. Using advanced analytics, the system automatically determines the normal rate of care events specific to that micro-population and recognizes anomalies in these rates in real-time, avoiding the use of “one-size-fits-all” thresholds.

