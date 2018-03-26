Linux Foundation Injects Open Source Into AI

Sarah Thomas
3/26/2018
50%
50%

The Linux Foundation is aiming to expedite the market for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and deep learning with the launch of the LF Deep Learning Foundation at the Open Networking Summit Monday.

The LF Deep Learning Foundation is designed to be a neutral space for developers and data scientists in the open source community to work together on projects related to deep learning technologies. At launch, members of the group include Amdocs, AT&T, B.Yond, Baidu, Huawei, Nokia, Tech Mahindra, Tencent, Univa and ZTE.

As part of the DL Foundation, the Linux Foundation is also launching the Acumos AI Project designed specifically for AI model discovery, development and sharing. AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) and Tech Mahindra Ltd. are contributing the initial code to the project -- available today -- as part of a program they announced back in October. (See AT&T Launches New AI, Microservice Initiatives.)

The pair said at the time that the goal is to make deploying AI applications as easy as creating a website. The Linux Foundation will host both the Acumos AI platform, including a visual workflow to design AI and ML apps, and the Marketplace for developers to share AI solutions and data models.

The ultimate goal of the umbrella LF Deep Learning (DL) program is to make deep learning accessible, scalable and affordable to all via the projects created from it, which it says should include tool kits, inferencing engines and infrastructure deployments leveraging modern cloud-native technologies.

Want to hear more about the leading operator use cases for AI technologies? Join us in Austin from May 14-16 at the fifth annual Big Communications Event. There's still time to register and communications service providers get in free!

The Linux Foundation is not the only organization keen on bolstering the market for AI. The AI space has attracted a number of startups, acquisitions and similar projects designed to make it more accessible. Startup Element AI, for example, is focused on making AI affordable and accessible to industries outside of the technology world. According to Arpit Joshipura, general manager of networking at The Linux Foundation, LF DL and Acumos differ in that they build "the connectivity layer and marketplace that allows repeatability across verticals by sharing templates in the marketplace." (See Element AI Raises $102M to Bring AI to All.)

"Networking and Operators are one of the first few verticals (tech/Webcale being other) that are very active in this space, primarily because of the immense valuable data generated by billions of consumers and enterprises globally on Operator Networks," he tells Light Reading via email. "By harvesting this for increased efficiency, automation and growth, they gain significantly on Opex and new services."

Joshipura says that the goal with LF DL is to tackle common challenges and create code that will take adoption to the next level, much like the Linux Foundation did with ONAP, Kubernetes and Hyperledger. (See AT&T's Acumos: Transforming AI Apps From Snowflakes to Lego Bricks.)

"Not every vertical needs to know about every algorithm or every micro services that it gets implemented on," he adds. "We help with common issues -- eg CDLA (common data sharing license to train these models), etc. With Acumos, we create the AI Framework that integrates ML tools, Data Access, Infrastructure and formats into sharable templates that vertical industries can use."

— Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Ngena's global 'network of networks' solves a problem that the telecom vendors promised us would never exist. That doesn't mean its new service isn't a really good idea.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 28, 2018, Kansas City Convention Center
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
April 9, 2018, Las Vegas Convention Center
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
35% of Cloud Spending Is Wasted – RightScale
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
IBM Faces Age Discrimination Accusations
Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 3/22/2018
Eurobites: Cambridge Analytica Feels the Heat
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 3/20/2018
HR: Cable Dominates US Broadband
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 3/21/2018
Light Reading Is Getting Cloudier
Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 3/20/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives