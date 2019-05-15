Huawei Makes Another Move in AI, Launches 'World's First' AI-Native Database

BEIJING -- Huawei today launched the world's first AI-Native database GaussDB, and the high-performance distributed storage FusionStorage 8.0. Its aim is to activate intelligence in data to help enterprises embrace intelligence. Huawei is also working with its customers and partners to innovate and build a data industry ecosystem that features openness, collaboration, and shared success. The ultimate goal is to make intelligent industries a reality.

Humanity will enter the intelligent world in two to three decades. Huawei has been committed to building a fully connected, intelligent world, and focuses on building the underlying infrastructure for the intelligent world: connectivity, computing, and cloud.

"AI is the core deriver of the intelligent world," said David Wang, Huawei Executive Director of the Board and President of ICT Strategy & Marketing. "Huawei continues to push the limits in the AI domain and build the future."

He added, "In the intelligent world where data volumes explode, data processing will begin to diversify, including the processing of large-scale datasets, multi-model data analytics, and diversified computing coordination. Intelligent databases that unleash diversified computing power will become the key IT infrastructure of financial, government, and telecom industries."

"GaussDB is the world's first AI-Native database, and also the first enterprise database that supports ARM chips. It will help enhance the capabilities of HUAWEI CLOUD and foster a computing ecosystem. Together with partners, we will grow the computing market and move towards the intelligent world."

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd