Dish to Bake Google Assistant Into Hopper DVRs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- DISH today announced that it’s building the Google Assistant into its Hopper family of receivers. In the coming months, customers will be able to use the DISH voice remote to ask the Assistant to control smart home devices, provide weather and news updates, display photos and more. This new integration builds on the DISH voice remote’s existing ability to control the TV experience, including navigation, search and content selection.

Hopper with the Google Assistant built-in will join DISH’s voice control technology suite, which includes its July 2018 integration with the Google Assistant that requires users to pair Hopper with a Google Assistant device, like speakers, phones and more, to control their TV.

With the Google Assistant built-in on Hopper, customers will be able to use the DISH voice remote to ask the Assistant questions and see answers on the screen like the weather forecast or games scores. Users will also be able to control smart home devices, such as dimming the lights or adjusting the thermostat, and relive favorite memories by pulling up Google Photos on the TV screen – all with their voice.

Customers with a DISH voice remote and broadband-connected Hopper (all generations), Joey (all models) or Wally will have access to the Google Assistant. New DISH customers receive the voice remote with all Hopper family receivers at no extra cost; current customers without a voice remote can upgrade for $20.

Dish Network LLC (Nasdaq: DISH)