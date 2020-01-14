Cujo AI to Debut 'Lens' Network Analytics Tool at CES 2020

El SEGUNDO, Calif. -- CUJO AI, the global leader in the development and application of artificial intelligence to improve the security, control and privacy of connected devices, will showcase its breakthrough AI-powered network analytics tool Lens at CES 2020. The solution will be demonstrated at exhibit suite 30-135, the Venetian, Las Vegas.

CUJO AI SVP of Business Development Marcio Avillez will also share his insights during a CES panel session "Privacy and Security: Protecting Consumers" on Tuesday, January 7, 10:00 a.m. PT, at the CONNECTIONS Summit, the Venetian, Level 4, Marcello 4406. The panel will dive deep into the smart home ecosystem, discussing what successful players are doing to secure data and communicate these efforts to end users.

CUJO AI Lens is designed for network operators to surface unprecedented insights applicable to marketing, business performance, operations and product development through an intuitive dashboard. This promotes exploration and understanding through visualization, correlation and analysis of data related to connected devices, applications usage, content access, security threats and privacy challenges. For the first time, it gives broadband network operators an aggregated, dynamic and near real-time view into the way end users utilize their home and business networks through a no-cost licensing program.

At CES, CUJO AI will showcase how service providers, by taking advantage of CUJO AI Lens, can build on the full set of self-diagnostic tools to further enhance their ability to optimize operations and elevate the customer experience. Leveraging machine learning processes and using highly customizable dashboards, technical and nontechnical teams can gain aggregate insights into behavior, usage and trends associated with consumer and business data networks.

With over half a billion connected devices monitored and protected daily, CUJO AI brings to fixed network, mobile and public Wi-Fi operators around the world a complete portfolio of products to provide users with a seamlessly integrated suite of Digital Life Protection services while improving their network monitoring, intelligence and protection capabilities.

Cujo AI

