Cujo AI Names Labs VP

11/27/2019

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- CUJO AI, a cybersecurity and network intelligence software provider for network operators, announced today that cybersecurity expert Kimmo Kasslin joined the CUJO AI team and has been appointed vice president to lead CUJO AI Laboratories operations, ensure smooth and efficient processes, and further evolve the world-leading protection Lab in the home IoT domain.

As vice president of CUJO AI Labs, Kimmo Kasslin takes on a wide range of responsibilities with a particular focus on coordinating and managing laboratory activities, optimizing well-established protection solutions, research and scaling new technology and service initiatives.

Kimmo Kasslin joined CUJO AI as a distinguished leader with more than 20 years in the cybersecurity domain, with an expertise focusing on advanced cyber attacks, reverse engineering, behavior-based detection engines and automation. For well over a decade, Kimmo Kasslin has held many other leadership positions. Prior to joining CUJO AI, Kimmo Kasslin took a leadership role at F-Secure where he was responsible for protection services, core technologies and analysis automation.

With over half a billion connected devices monitored and protected daily, CUJO AI brings to fixed network, mobile and public Wi-Fi operators around the world a complete portfolio of products to provide end users with a seamlessly integrated suite of Digital Life Protection services while improving their network monitoring, intelligence and protection capabilities.

