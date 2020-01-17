Cujo AI Hires CFO

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- CUJO AI, the global leader in the development and application of artificial intelligence to improve the security, control and privacy of connected devices, announced today the appointment of Tuomas Laine as Chief Financial Officer. Tuomas Laine will be responsible for leading all aspects of the company's financial and accounting functions.

Tuomas Laine has accumulated over two decades of experience in the fields of financial management and accounting. He most recently served as the Vice President of Finance at F-Secure Corporation, where he was responsible for group operative financial planning, forecasting, reporting, M&A activities support and business integrations. At F-Secure, he also held a Director role and was leading the global Business Control and FP&A team. Prior to F-Secure, Tuomas served as Regional Finance Manager at GE/Genworth Financial for Northern Europe. He holds a M.Sc. in International Business, Accounting and Finance from the Helsinki School of Economics and Business Administration (HSEBA).

With over half a billion connected devices monitored and protected daily, CUJO AI brings to fixed network, mobile and public Wi-Fi operators around the world a complete portfolio of products to provide end users with a seamlessly integrated suite of Digital Life Protection services while improving their network monitoring, intelligence and protection capabilities.

Cujo AI