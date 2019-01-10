Charter Picks Cujo AI as In-Home Network Security Partner

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- CUJO AI, an award-winning next gen artificial intelligence-powered software platform to enable in-home network security for network operators, has been chosen by Charter Communications to enhance security, privacy, and improve the in-home connected experience for more than 24M Spectrum Internet subscribers. Spectrum will begin deploying CUJO AI in 2019.

CUJO AI privately and securely analyzes network and device activity in order to detect abnormal threat behaviors as they emerge. Network operators that deploy CUJO AI solutions on their infrastructure provide a personalized customer experience, offer advanced protection and ensure seamless device management on home, mobile and public networks. The CUJO AI platform helps various ISP departments reduce costs, save time and deliver additional value to their customers. Recently the company has announced that it covers the connected experiences for 240M devices and 16M homes worldwide.

"CUJO AI's leading edge technology will help Charter enhance its superior connected home experience, providing Spectrum Internet customers advanced security, privacy and additional control over their in-home networks," said Andrew Ip, SVP of Emerging Technology and Innovation for Charter Communications. "The connectivity and compute capabilities or our fiber-based network allows us to efficiently and seamlessly bring the benefits of this technology to our customers."

Cujo AI

Charter Communications Inc.