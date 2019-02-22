Albertsons Bets On Microsoft Cloud & AI for Customer Experience

BOISE, Idaho & REDMOND, Wash. -- Albertsons Companies, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, is betting on cloud solutions from Microsoft, including Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365, to provide new and transformative experiences to customers and employees. By leveraging Microsoft Azure as the grocer's preferred cloud platform, Albertsons Cos. will be able to reduce friction in the shopping experience.

"We are reimagining the future to serve customers in a way they want to interact with us across all channels," said Anuj Dhanda, Albertsons Cos. executive vice president and CIO. "Our partnership has already produced an innovative way to save time at the gas pump. Microsoft's strengths in cognitive technologies, artificial intelligence and data science applied at scale at Albertsons Companies will transform the customer experience in our stores and digitally."

Using Microsoft Azure, Azure AI and Azure Cognitive Services, the partnership between the two companies includes immediate and long-term initiatives to digitally transform the customer journey, optimize operations and deliver better products and services. Microsoft 365 is enabling both corporate and store employees today to benefit from a modern and secure work environment.

The 'frictionless future' of grocery shopping

Moving forward, the two companies plan to work together to leverage Azure and Azure AI and other Microsoft Cognitive Services to transform the shopping experience by eliminating the friction customers experience at the grocery store, such as not finding the products they want, longer-than-usual waits at the deli or meat counters and, of course, checkout lines. For store managers and associates, these intelligent solutions can also help anticipate out-of-stocks and misplaced products.

"Customers today have endless choices when it comes to where they shop for groceries, gas and everything in between," said Shelley Bransten, corporate vice president of Worldwide Retail and Consumer Goods at Microsoft. "We're excited about the unique experiences that Azure and Azure AI are enabling for Albertsons Companies that will allow it to build loyalty in this fiercely competitive market."

Partnership already proving results with One Touch Fuel

Fuel stops are a whole lot faster with Albertsons Cos.' new One Touch Fuel app, which eliminates the hassle of prompts at the pump and saves an average of at least 90 seconds during a fuel-up. The app allows customers to pay for fuel, claim rewards, and activate the pump in just one tap of the phone.

The new solution, which is being piloted in 25 stores across five divisions, uses Microsoft Azure and geo-fencing to allow customers to complete almost all the tasks associated with paying for gas from within the comfort of their car. The pilot results have exceeded expectations with app downloads continually increasing. Albertsons Cos. plans to introduce One Touch Fuel to more of its fuel stations throughout 2019.

Cloud solutions powering digital workloads and employee productivity

In addition to creating frictionless experiences for customers and employees, Albertsons Cos. has moved its digital workloads – including its eCommerce sites, loyalty applications and more – to Azure. Albertsons Cos. Plans to build its data science and analytics platform on Azure, with a vision to gain additional insight into its data and allow store managers to use predictive scenarios to anticipate and act on revenue-driving opportunities.

For employees, Microsoft 365 is enabling corporate workers to collaborate across the organization. Store associates are also empowered with the information they need to provide the best service to shoppers via Albertsons Cos.' online Retail Portal. The Retail Portal ensures that store associates have access to real-time information about specials, promotions, product recalls and more.

Finally, Microsoft Azure Active Directory and Microsoft Intune are allowing Albertsons Cos. to provide these modern solutions to employees securely and across devices.

