Acalvio Launches AI-Driven Deception Platform to Protect Public Cloud Assets

SANTA CLARA, CA – Acalvio Technologies, the global cloud deception leader, today announced the immediate availability of ShadowPlex Cloud, a fundamentally new platform designed to protect cloud assets. Built on Acalvio's patented Autonomous Deception technology, ShadowPlex Cloud utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) to detect malicious activity within public cloud environments with precision and speed, in a DevSecOps fashion, with minimal IT overhead. ShadowPlex Cloud extends deception to the cloud and supports all leading public cloud platforms, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

ShadowPlex Cloud leverages AI to engineer and deploy a rich mix of deceptions at scale. Cloud-specific decoys include Infrastructure Compute, Services, Storage, and even Application Decoys (Containers, Kubernetes Clusters, etc.). Specific benefits of the ShadowPlex Cloud platform include:

Effective Deception: Acalvio's AI-driven FluidDeception automatically presents attackers with a comprehensive environment of realistic and non-fingerprintable decoys, lures, baits and breadcrumbs that blend in with an organization's actual network and assets.

Flexible Deployment: DevOps for Deception dramatically reduces the cost of operation compared to first generation deception products by dynamically and automatically deploying the most effective and relevant deceptions. By delivering deception in and from the cloud, organizations can easily implement dynamic deceptions wherever their assets are deployed.

Scalability: DeceptionFarms simplify the management of distributed deceptions across network topologies. Acalvio's solution does not require access to trunk or span ports and costly infrastructure changes.

Low IT Impact: ShadowPlex Cloud's unique combination of AI, SDN, Dynamic Deception and Cloud Technology resulting in Autonomous Deception dramatically lowers the cost of deploying Deception solutions. The platform simultaneously increases efficacy, when compared to first generation deception products, by dynamically and automatically deploying the most effective and relevant deceptions.

Suspicious events detected by ShadowPlex Cloud are sent to the pertinent security ecosystem components for timely processing, containment, and remediation. Prebuilt integrations are available with:

  • Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platforms
  • Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR)
  • IT Service Management (ITSM)
  • Firewall platforms, EDR platforms, NOC platforms, etc.

Furthermore, ShadowPlex Cloud offers APIs to all of its facilities so that the Deception Engine can be orchestrated from SIEM, SOAR, Incident Response (IR) and Security Operations Center (SOC) environments in a DevSecOps fashion. Additionally, ShadowPlex Cloud can be delivered from Acalvio's SOC2 compliant Public Cloud instances, client's Cloud instances or through Acalvio's MSSP partners.

