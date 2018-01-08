Arris Q2 Revenues Climb 4% to $1.72B

& cplSiteName &

SUWANEE, Ga. -- ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) today announced preliminary and unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2018.

Second Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues were $1.727 billion
  • GAAP net income was $0.19 per diluted share
  • Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $0.72 per diluted share
  • End-of-quarter cash resources were $548 million
  • $100 million of share repurchases ($175 million YTD as of 8/1/2018)
  • Order backlog was $1.3 billion
  • Book-to-bill ratio was 0.98

"ARRIS posted a solid second quarter, with non-GAAP earnings growing 14% year-over-year to $0.72 per share with continued strong performance from our higher margin Network & Cloud and Enterprise businesses," said Bruce McClelland, ARRIS CEO. "Revenue grew by 4% year-over-year with the addition of Ruckus and increased E6000 CCAP sales. We have been active buyers of our stock in 2018 and intend to allocate the majority of our free cash flow to stock repurchases for the remainder of the year, targeting a minimum of $400 million for the year."

"For the third quarter 2018, we are estimating revenues in the range of $1.680 billion to $1.730 billion. We expect GAAP net income per diluted share in the range of $0.20 to $0.25 and adjusted net income per diluted share in the range of $0.65 to $0.70. For full year 2018, we now expect sales to be in the range of $6.850 billion to $7.0 billion, GAAP net income per diluted share in the range of $0.68 to $0.83 and adjusted net income per diluted share in the range of $2.85 to $3.00."

Revenues in the second quarter 2018 of $1.727 billion were up $63 million, or 4%, as compared to second quarter 2017 revenues of $1.664 billion and up $149 million, or 9%, as compared to first quarter 2018 revenues of $1.578 billion.

Through the first six months of 2018, revenues were $3.304 billion, up $157 million, or 5%, as compared to the first six months of 2017 revenues of $3.147 billion.

Arris Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ARRS)

