Apple Owes WiLAN $85M for Patent Infringements, Jury Finds

WiLAN Inc. ("WiLAN"), a Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") company, today provided an update on ongoing litigation.

In a damages-only re-trial in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California commenced on January 21, 2020, the jury rendered its verdict today awarding WiLAN $85.23 million in damages owed to WiLAN by Apple Inc. ("Apple") for the infringement of WiLAN's US patent Nos 8,457,145 and 8,537,757 ("Patents").

In a previous related trial verdict rendered on August 1, 2018 in the same court, the jury in that case found that Apple infringed the Patents and awarded WiLAN $145.1 million in damages. In a subsequent hearing after that 2018 verdict, the court affirmed the jury's finding of infringement but ordered another trial solely on damages which resulted in today's new verdict.

