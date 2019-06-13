Apple in Talks to Buy Intel's German Modem Assets – Report

Apple is reportedly in talks to buy Intel's German modem operations in a bid to develop its own modem for the iPhone.

Apple is eyeing Intel's Infineon modem operations, according to The Information, quoting four unnamed people briefed on the discussions. Infineon originally sold Intel its modem operations in 2011 for $1.4 billion.

Why this matters

Intel is exiting the mobile 5G modem business, following the six-year licensing deal struck between Qualcomm and Apple in April 2019, halting Intel attempts to sell 5G modems. Any deal with Intel would send hundreds of modem engineers to Apple.

Related posts:

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading