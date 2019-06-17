Apple Could Ship a 5G iPhone by 2020 – Report

Apple is expected to launch its first 5G iPhone as soon as 2020, reportedly using 5G modems from Qualcomm, and then using its own modems two or three years later.

This follows the dropping of all litigation between Apple and Qualcomm on April 1 and the signing of a multi-year license and chip supply deal between the two companies. Apple has also recently been talking to Intel about buying its German mobile modem operations, which Intel acquired initially from Infineon in 2011 for $1.4 billion.

Apple will launch three iPhones in 2020, with two of those using 5G, according to TF International Securities Analyst Ming Chi Kuo this Monday, as reported by CNBC.

Kuo says that Apple's 5G push has become "more aggressive" since the US export ban on Chinese supplier Huawei. TF International Securities expects that 5G iPhones will account for 60% of new 2020 iPhone shipments.

Analyst Kuo says that Apple could deliver its own 5G modem technology by 2022 or 2023.

Why this matters Even with a 2020 5G iPhone, Apple will be later on 5G than other suppliers like Samsung or LG Electronics in 2019. Apple usually releases iPhones around September, so the 5G releases would likely be in September 2020.

