PlaceIQ, FourthWall Team to Analyze Effectiveness of In-Store TV Ads

DULLES, VA, & NEW YORK, NY -- FourthWall Media, a leader in television analytics, and PlaceIQ, the company building a new model of consumer behavior with aggregated location data, today announced the launch of a unique partnership to help advertisers and brands see, measure, and improve the effectiveness of their TV advertising on in-store visitations. Powered by FourthWall's Reveal analytics platform, the offering uses anonymized matching of TV ad exposures with mobile location data to determine the impact of TV advertising campaigns on store traffic.

The partnership enables attribution analysis of television campaigns and physical visits to business establishments. The combined datasets enable campaign planning optimized to drive physical visits, ad exposure insights, and custom audience indices. These capabilities leverage FourthWall's Reveal Connect which matches television viewing data to 1st and 3rd party datasets while protecting consumers' personally identifiable information.

Today, marketers strive to connect their campaigns and business outcomes to determine attribution and ROI for their advertising spending. With over $70 billion invested in TV advertising, providing capabilities that show the relationship between ad exposures and physical visits is important in proving the power of television advertising. The combined datasets and capabilities allow advertisers to proactively create optimized TV campaigns that drive these measurable business outcomes.

By blending PlaceIQ's unique foot traffic data with FourthWall's second by second viewing data in the Reveal analytics platform, marketers can now plan and track ROI based television campaigns like they do digital.

