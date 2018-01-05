& cplSiteName &

Collaboration Is Key Ingredient in Predictive Analytics & Network Automation

James Crawshaw
5/8/2018
Data analytics solutions involve collecting and cleaning data; identifying and interpreting patterns; and generating actionable insights that deliver business value, typically cost reduction or revenue growth.

These solutions have many, many uses. They could be applied in the Network Operations Center (predictive faults, proactive resolution, congestion relief), network planning (capacity tracking), marketing (personalized services), or customer care (SLA monitoring, troubleshooting), to name a few use cases.

Network operators can easily fill huge data lakes with streaming telemetry about network paths, traffic flows and performance. The hard part is unlocking the value of all this data to deliver value such as faster cause analysis, reduced mean time to repair, or detection of security threats. To achieve this might require advanced machine learning algorithms that can do predictive or prescriptive analytics.

It might also suffice to use traditional statistical analysis and correlations. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to analytics.

Successful implementation of analytics to solve a business problem in telecom depends on combining expertise from multiple fields, including data science, computer science and network operations. The ideal solution will involve a DevOps approach that fosters effective collaboration across different parts of the telco organization.

Ideally, we should be able to take the output of our analytics process and feed this directly into operational processes in an automated closed loop. This requires that the analytics solution is integrated with existing policy systems (to ensure network integrity is maintained) and orchestration systems that (subject to policy approval) implement the recommendations of the analytics platform. Using predictive analytics to drive network automation is a key priority for telecom operators with significant scope to add business value.

— James Crawshaw, Senior Analyst, Heavy Reading

