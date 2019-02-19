OpenVault Nets Deal With Grupo TVCable

Hoboken, N.J. -- OpenVault, a global provider of industry analytics and technology solutions for broadband operators, today announced a major step forward in its Latin American market expansion with the signing of a long-term agreement with Ecuador’s largest cable operator, Grupo TVCable.

Under the agreement, Grupo TVCable will roll out OpenVault’s cloud-based solutions to its more than 35 CMTSs throughout Ecuador. Grupo TVCable, which provides direct-to-home (DTH), fixed telephony, cable and broadband services, previously completed a successful multifaceted technical trial that validated the capabilities of OpenVault products and solutions.

The new agreement will enable Grupo TVCable to improve user experiences and satisfaction through the use of two products: an Operations & Analytics module that provides insights into usage patterns and creation of more intuitive packages and more flexible business models, and a Policy Manager that can improve management of network congestion in real-time and reduce strain on network infrastructure. Bireme Systems, a consulting firm specializing in the Latin American telecommunications market, assisted OpenVault and Grupo TVCable in negotiating the agreement.

