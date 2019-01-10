OpenVault Extends, Expands WOW Deal

NEW ORLEANS -- OpenVault, a global provider of industry analytics and technology solutions for broadband operators, today announced an extension and enhancement of its longstanding relationship with WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone, a leading broadband and communications service provider.

Under the agreement, WOW! will leverage an expanded array of OpenVault operations, analytics and policy products not only to get visibility into subscribers’ broadband usage and its impact on the WOW! network, but also to inform future steps that can improve availability and quality of broadband service for the company’s more than 800,000 customers.

As one of the industry’s top broadband analytics and solution providers, OpenVault offers services and products that are designed to help operators not only more effectively manage their networks, but actually optimize the revenue opportunities that data growth presents. OpenVault is exhibiting its products and solutions here from Oct. 1-3 in the Smart Cities/IoT World Pavilion at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo.

OpenVault

