Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Telecom Italia recruits new chief commercial officer; Sunrise said to be in talks with Liberty Global over potential JV; Net Insight seeks new CEO.
Telefónica has teamed up with Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd to launch a range of big data products aimed at enterprises. Initially, four core services will be offered under Telefónica's Luca brand: Hortonworks Data Platform-as-a-service to help store, process and analyze data; Big Data Integration to migrate data to the cloud; Data Governance to control the quality and security of data; and Data Miner to help glean insights from data through analytical algorithms. The first phase of the partnership will see the services being offered over Telefónica's cloud infrastructure in Latin America. The move is noteworthy, as this is an example of how traditional communications service providers are trying out new revenue streams as income from voice traffic dries up. Having said that, this might not be the optimum time for any company to be boasting about what great data analytics smarts it has in its arsenal, given the current stink around Cambridge Analytica and Facebook. (See Eurobites: Cambridge Analytica Feels the Heat and How to Access the Voter Information Dirt Cambridge Analytica Has on You.)
Net Insight AB (Stockholm: NETI-B), the Swedish media delivery technology specialist, is on the lookout for a new CEO. Fredrik Tumegård, the present incumbent, is to leave the company in the summer, after five years in the role, to "pursue new opportunities."
BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA) has appointed Hila Meller as its European vice president for security. She joins from DXC Technology, and prior to that she led CA Technologies' security strategy in the EMEA region. Working out of Milan, she will replace Luke Beeson, who has left BT.
Hila Meller, BT's new European vice president for security.
At the other end of the pay scale, BT has launched a recruitment drive for more than 1,300 graduates and apprentices. The operator is looking for eager beavers to fill a variety of roles, from cybersecurity to TV production. Worryingly, the assessment process will apparently involve candidates being asked to complete "a series of virtual reality Crystal Maze style tasks." Better get those shellsuits ready…
Finnish operator Elisa Corp. says it has completed the construction of its "5G-ready" mobile network in and around the city of Tampere. The network, which has been built during the past six months or so, offers speeds of up to 1 Gbit/s in the central area.
Kaspersky Lab , the Russian anti-virus software company, is to open a new data center in Switzerland to help counter accusations that it has been using its software to spy on customers, Reuters reports. Last year, says the report, the US government ordered civilian government agencies to remove Kaspersky software from their networks.
A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.