Eurobites: ARM Eyes $600M Data Analytics Deal – Report

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Deutsche Telekom begins second phase of "supervectoring" rollout; BT beefs up cybersecurity in India, loses more TV sports content.
ARM Ltd. , the UK-based chip designer that is now part of the SoftBank Corp. empire, has agreed to buy Treasure Data, a data analytics firm headquartered in the US. According to a Bloomberg report citing unnamed sources, the deal could be worth as much as $600 million. Treasure Data's customer list includes auto maker Subaru, Japanese retailer Muji and gaming company Survios. (See ARM Takes Security Smarts Into IoT.)
Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT) will this week begin the second phase of its high-speed broadband rollout, "high-speed" in this instance meaning data transfer rates of up to 250 Mbit/s. This latest phase will focus on bringing the service to large cities, and forms part of a plan to bring 250 Mbit/s within reach of 15 million households by 2019. "We're building a fast Internet for the masses, instead of reserving top speeds for the few," said Dirk Wössner, Telekom Deutschland's managing director, in a statement. The operator is using a technology called "supervectoring," which boosts connection speeds on the last-mile copper loops. But it has been facing pressure to adopt a more full-on fiber-based strategy. (See FTTH Pressure Grows on Deutsche Telekom and DT to Lay Out Conditions for All-Fiber Splurge.)
BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA) has set up a new cybersecurity operations center in Gurugram, India, which will monitor threats against BT's own systems and those of its customers. The center will employ around 100 cybersecurity specialists, adding to BT's current Gurugram headcount of 250 and 3,000 or so security specialists worldwide.
Meanwhile, BT has lost the rights to broadcast NBA basketball and UFC "ultimate fighting," according to a BBC report. The loss is symptomatic of BT's apparent retreat from sports rights splurging: Concern had been expressed that under outgoing CEO Gavin Patterson, BT had over-committed itself to expenditure on sports content and that it was time to tighten the purse-strings on that front. Last month BT lost the rights to Series A Italian soccer to TV sport arch-rival Sky.
New laws governing the use of drones come into force in the UK today, forbidding them from being flown above 400 feet and within 1km of airport boundaries. As the Daily Echo reports, transgressors could face up to five years in jail. Commenting on the new regulations, Vodafone UK's enterprise director, Anne Sheehan, said: "The arrival of 5G will broaden the application of drones still further; and we expect that legislation will continually evolve as the technology advances."
A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.