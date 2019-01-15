J:COM Picks Verimatrix for Business Intelligence Insights

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- Verimatrix, a specialist in securing and enhancing revenue for network-connected devices and services, today announced that Jupiter Telecommunications Co., Ltd. (J:COM) has selected Verspective Intelligence to tap into the benefits of powerful business intelligence capabilities. The solution’s dashboards and visualization tools enable J:COM to make informed decisions about audiences, content, consumption, and overall service performance.

J:COM specifically selected Verspective Intelligence, the latest development to the Verspective Analytics solution suite, to generate usage reporting and analysis for its VOD services, providing a 360-degree view of networks and devices used by more than 3.8 million subscribers across Japan. This enables J:COM to maximize network performance and optimize subscriber experience in order to further monetize services.

“In order to maintain our position in a constantly changing environment, it is imperative for J:COM to fully capitalize on new opportunities to better understand our subscribers,” said J:COM General Manager, Technology Operation Division, Naoki Kobayashi. “Verspective Intelligence provides the intel we need to stay alert of the performance of our VOD content and the impact of marketing efforts. It also gives us the option to determine potential network inefficiencies and subscriber viewing habits. By helping us better understand our content performance, Verspective Intelligence unlocks actionable opportunities to adapt our service offerings in order to constantly stay in stride with our audiences’ viewing experience expectations.”

