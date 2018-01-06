& cplSiteName &

Fast Link Launches Big Data Analytics System

6/5/2018
ATLANTA, Ga. -- Fast Link Inc (https://www.fastlinkinc.com), the emerging leader in network security and analytics, has launched Netra Big Data Analytics™ – a new comprehensive Customer Experience Management and monetization platform for wireless, cable, wireline or any such operators. Netra Analytics uses big data technology and sophisticated probes to uncover unrealized opportunities to enhance the subscriber experience and to realize operational efficiencies within all types of services including Voice Over LTE (VoLTE), video, data and IoT.

As 5G and cellular IoT evolve on top of existing voice and data networks, they will inevitably lead to greater complexity and challenges in end-user experience, network management and analysis. Also, the end-users express their experience on the social networks about network operators. If unaddressed, operators risk missing out on opportunities across the board - in their network operations, in their business processes, and in their ability to respond to a fast-changing marketplace. Ultimately, this will impact the customer experience and can lead to subscriber base attrition and loss of market share.

Netra Big Data Analytics solution is designed ground up for 5G, IoT, VoLTE, wireline, cable or any such network operator. It supports virtualized probes across all devices and network technologies, and can translate big data into real-time insights with actionable intelligence.

“As 5G and IoT create new monetization opportunities, the operators need to understand their voice, data and IoT networks in real-time to proactively act on operational needs for the best end user experience. By deploying Netra Big Data Analytics solution, we support the operators to achieve the best customer experience in a cost-effective way,“ says Arthur, Fast Link CEO.

Netra Analytics enables a spectrum of benefits for network operators including:

• Strategic network planning and smoother rollout

• Network analysis including congestion prediction, trends, CDN contributions and more

• Supporting teams to monitor wide variety of experience indicators and take actions proactively

• Empowering marketing and business planning teams to analyze end to end subscriber sessions and identify targeted marketing opportunities

...and more.

Later this year, Netra will be enhanced with Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities to enable Machine Learning (ML) and Natural Language Processing (NLP). These features will enable operators to handle and analyze unstructured data from user generated content across social media such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and so on. With these, Netra will be the very first solution for operators to further uncover new opportunities from social media and other apps.

Netra can be deployed as a complete end-to-end “analytics+probes” solution, or as a standalone analytics platform with applicable probes to support specific use cases. For example, the operators can use the solution to enable wifi monetization services, as an IP Log Management System, or to improve VoLTE performance.

Netra is available as a fully customizable on-premise solution or as a service (aaS) on private clouds. The Netra Analytics-as-a-Service is ideal for Tier 2 and Tier 3 network operators who are looking for a cost-efficient analytics solution.

Additionally, Fast Link provides professional services as customization, integration, deployment and network tuning. Netra can integrate with operators’ existing data warehouse or analytics engine to provide a full-fledged big data analytics solution.

Fast Link Inc.

