Ciena Launches Cloud-Based Analytics Service

HANOVER, Md. -- As networks become more complex with increasing numbers of connected devices, users and applications, new analytics capabilities help network providers translate network performance data into actionable insights. Another way to help network providers address these complexities is with Ciena Insights Service, a comprehensive, cloud-based analytics-as-a-service offering.

Ciena Insights Service leverages a team of world-class collaborative data scientists, services and network infrastructure experts as well as artificial intelligence and machine learning software capabilities. Ciena Insights Service helps network providers improve decision making, optimize asset utilization, accelerate time to market and drive new revenue opportunities.

Ciena Insights Service consolidates a wide array of analytics-based capabilities into a single, multi-tiered service offering designed to ensure networks are securely “fit for flexibility” today and into the future. Delivered through a subscription-based model, the offer is available in three tiers of service, providing several benefits to Ciena customers:

Discover: gives network operations personnel greater visibility into network assets, service availability, network health, and areas of risk.

Analyze: uses machine learning capabilities to process trend information to create actionable insights for network optimization.

Predict: helps network operators head off issues before they occur to prevent customer churn or costly outages and preemptively determines the best direction for optimizing and transforming the network to further improve network availability, customer satisfaction, lower operational costs and more.

Ciena Insights Service builds on Ciena’s broad portfolio of consulting services and networking solutions designed to help service providers navigate today’s complex and unpredictable network demands. Ciena Insights Service helps optimize Ciena-powered packet-optical networks as well as networks with third-party transport equipment.

As a cloud-based, analytics-as-a-service offering, it complements Ciena’s Blue Planet Analytics (BPA), which is deployed as on-premises software to enable closed-loop, multi-domain automation.

"Ciena Insights Service gives us greater visibility and understanding of how our network is performing," said Dean Veverka, vice president of Networks, Southern Cross. "The predictive capability and insights provided by Ciena experts helps us to make more intelligent decisions and proactively fix potential issues before they impact services to keep our customers happy and our network running smoothly."

"Our holistic analytics approach enables a smooth transition path for network providers to evolve toward building more adaptive networks," said Ricardo Warfield, Vice President of Global Services, Ciena. "Each customer’s analytics needs are unique in this journey."

Ciena Corp. (NYSE: CIEN)