Amdocs Radio Show - Hosting OSS on the cloud

Wednesday, March 10th - 11am ET / 4pm BST

Traditionally, public cloud was regarded as unable to meet the performance, security and data governance requirements of the mission-critical business and operation support systems used by the communications & media industry. However, faced with the need to increase their agility and operational efficiencies, a growing number of CSPs are now looking at migrating their operations support systems (OSS) to public clouds in order to achieve these objectives.

Amdocs and Heavy Reading discuss the state of OSS deployments on the cloud. Were the perceived disadvantages of running OSS applications on public cloud addressed? What main challenges are CSPs facing and what benefits do they expect to achieve? Join Steve Plain, Director of Product & Services Strategy, Amdocs Open Network, and Jim Hodges, Chief Analyst – Cloud & Security at Heavy Reading, to learn more.