Amdocs Joins Acumos AI Project

LOS ANGELES -- Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has become a founding member of the LF Deep Learning Foundation, an umbrella organization that will support and sustain open source innovation in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning, which is led by the Linux Foundation. As part of the LF Deep Learning launch earlier this week, the Linux Foundation also announced the Acumos AI Project, a platform for the development, discovery, and sharing of artificial intelligence (AI) models and AI workflows.

Amdocs has been making advances in the use of AI to enrich customer journeys for many years and is well positioned to deliver a valuable contextual understanding to the Acumos Project. This unique perspective comes from a combination of customer experience and network expertise, as well as from the entertainment and media segments through its media division that works with over one thousand content creators and distributors world-wide. Amdocs brings an understanding from content consumers, distributors and carriers that work with Amdocs to deliver billions of customer journeys a day.

The Acumos project enables innovation in AI through open source and aims to make AI widely accessible to companies with an interest in AI and machine learning, while being customizable to meet specific needs. The group of members will work to create a common platform and standard for the exchange of machine learning solutions allowing them to enhance their products with AI and transform the media and communications landscape.

“AI is breaking new ground as a major disrupter within the communications and media industry, so initiatives like Acumos are vital as they bring together an ecosystem of innovators that will shake up our industry for the better,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Amdocs Technology. “By joining Acumos, Amdocs is able to both contribute to and leverage the unique code and open source tools made available by other collaborating, leading platform players. This means AI applications will be made more broadly accessible to service providers, content developers and industries charged with building enterprise applications that will run our increasingly digital society.”

Amdocs Ltd. (NYSE: DOX)