& cplSiteName &

Amdocs Joins Acumos AI Project

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
3/28/2018
50%
50%

LOS ANGELES -- Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has become a founding member of the LF Deep Learning Foundation, an umbrella organization that will support and sustain open source innovation in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning, which is led by the Linux Foundation. As part of the LF Deep Learning launch earlier this week, the Linux Foundation also announced the Acumos AI Project, a platform for the development, discovery, and sharing of artificial intelligence (AI) models and AI workflows.

Amdocs has been making advances in the use of AI to enrich customer journeys for many years and is well positioned to deliver a valuable contextual understanding to the Acumos Project. This unique perspective comes from a combination of customer experience and network expertise, as well as from the entertainment and media segments through its media division that works with over one thousand content creators and distributors world-wide. Amdocs brings an understanding from content consumers, distributors and carriers that work with Amdocs to deliver billions of customer journeys a day.

The Acumos project enables innovation in AI through open source and aims to make AI widely accessible to companies with an interest in AI and machine learning, while being customizable to meet specific needs. The group of members will work to create a common platform and standard for the exchange of machine learning solutions allowing them to enhance their products with AI and transform the media and communications landscape.

“AI is breaking new ground as a major disrupter within the communications and media industry, so initiatives like Acumos are vital as they bring together an ecosystem of innovators that will shake up our industry for the better,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Amdocs Technology. “By joining Acumos, Amdocs is able to both contribute to and leverage the unique code and open source tools made available by other collaborating, leading platform players. This means AI applications will be made more broadly accessible to service providers, content developers and industries charged with building enterprise applications that will run our increasingly digital society.”

Amdocs Ltd. (NYSE: DOX)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Ngena's global 'network of networks' solves a problem that the telecom vendors promised us would never exist. That doesn't mean its new service isn't a really good idea.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
April 9, 2018, Las Vegas Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
35% of Cloud Spending Is Wasted – RightScale
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
FCC Eyes USF Funds Ban for Chinese Vendors
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 3/26/2018
IBM Faces Age Discrimination Accusations
Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 3/22/2018
HR: Cable Dominates US Broadband
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 3/21/2018
Snapshot: Cable Access, a Market in Transition
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 3/22/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
How to KonMari Your Office Click Here
Filling your office with things that bring you joy is the key to a productive workday.
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives