Amdocs 5G Radio Show – Open, Modular and Intelligent Radio Access Networks for the 5G Era
Sponsored Podcasts7/10/2019
Light Reading
Light Reading
Friday, July 12th - 10am ET / 3pm BST
Data consumption is growing drastically in the mobile network and will further accelerate with the introduction of 5G. While 5G is eventually an end to end transformation of the entire network, operators are currently focusing on upgrading the radio access network - 5G non-stand alone. The 5G RAN introduces new important concepts to meet the significant requirements it must deal with, like higher frequency spectrum, virtualization and cloudification of radio appliances, multi-vendor environments, open source radio related initiatives and more.
This radio show will explore:
- What can be achieved with 5G NR?
- What are the challenges in deploying and optimizing mm-Wave spectrum?
- What is the role of AI and ML in managing the new 5G radio network?
- Will the 5G network allow open interfaces for multi-vendor RAN networks?
- How real are initiatives like O-RAN, open cellular and CBRS?
