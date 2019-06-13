& cplSiteName &

Amdocs 5G Radio Show – Extreme Automation and Autonomous Operations to Support 5G

Friday, June 14th - 10am ET / 3pm BST

As operators begin the rollout and launch of 5G they are seeing the need for increased levels of automation in order to make customized services for industrial users, supported by the network slicing concept, scalable and profitable. The complexities of NR and 5G core mean that troubleshooting is impossible to do with legacy tools and manual systems. At the same time as 5G is being introduced the mobile industry remains fiercely competitive which forces operators to look for new ways to automate and take out cost.

This radio show will explore:

  • To what degree can Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning help to make mobile network operations more efficient?
  • Can field service operations become more automated with AI/ML?
  • What do operators need to achieve closed loop operations?
  • Can ONAP help with 5G automation?

