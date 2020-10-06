Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumCloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Events Archives
5G Networking Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumTaking Streaming Video to the Next Level
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register

AMC Networks joins 'On Addressability' ad pilot with cable ops

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/10/2020
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – Today, AMC Networks announced that it has partnered with three major distribution partners to enable addressable capabilities on its own linear and VOD television advertising. The three distributors – Charter's Spectrum Reach, Comcast Advertising and Cox Media – are the founding members of the On Addressability initiative, launched last June to accelerate the industry's ability to deliver a scalable and sustainable addressable solution to marketers that maximizes the impact and value of television.

As part of the addressability pilot, AMC will allocate a portion of its commercials to addressable ads delivered to aggregated household audiences across the Charter, Comcast and Cox cable television footprints, consistent with each company's commitment to privacy. This will increase the amount of addressable advertising inventory available to national advertisers and provide additional scale.

On Addressability focuses on the "how to" of enabling addressability based on the learnings of its participants. This includes (1) defining common practices and standards, (2) enabling technical solutions and (3) working to solve larger challenges surrounding addressability, such as measurement. Charter, Comcast and Cox are working with Canoe Ventures as their technical implementation and service management arm for linear and video on demand addressability, providing programmers with one main entity to interact with to reach a larger, unified footprint of households across all three MVPDs.

About On Addressability The On Addressability initiative maximizes the impact and value of TV as a scalable and sustainable marketing platform. Spearheaded by Comcast Advertising in summer 2019, On Addressability is led by Comcast, Charter and Cox and welcomes participation across the industry. For more information, please visit www.comcastadvertising.com/onaddressability.

AMC Networks
Comcast Advertising

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 9-11, 2020,
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 16, 2020 IPv6 Enhanced Innovation: Embracing the IP Future in the 5G & Cloud Era
June 16, 2020 Key Considerations for Acceleration Solutions in 5G Networks
June 16, 2020 How to Evolve xHaul Networks for 5G
June 17, 2020 Communication Service Providers - Accelerating Time to Revenue
June 17, 2020 Proactive Care: Achieving Speed and Resilience in an Era of Connectedness
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
June 18, 2020 5G Network Strategies: Deploying and Securing Edge Clouds
June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
June 24, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
June 25, 2020 Deploying PON in a Pandemic World
June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Road to successful digital transformation: Platform, Ecosystem, and Continuous Reinvention By Huawei
QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Enables the First Cloud Native 5G Network of Rakuten Mobile By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
A/B Testing: Fast Track Your 5G Services With Small, Quick Steps By Huawei
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables New Growth of Digitalization By Huawei
Huawei CloudMSE Solution Promotes Intelligent Upgrade of Communications Networks By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE