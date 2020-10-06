AMC Networks joins 'On Addressability' ad pilot with cable ops

NEW YORK – Today, AMC Networks announced that it has partnered with three major distribution partners to enable addressable capabilities on its own linear and VOD television advertising. The three distributors – Charter's Spectrum Reach, Comcast Advertising and Cox Media – are the founding members of the On Addressability initiative, launched last June to accelerate the industry's ability to deliver a scalable and sustainable addressable solution to marketers that maximizes the impact and value of television.

As part of the addressability pilot, AMC will allocate a portion of its commercials to addressable ads delivered to aggregated household audiences across the Charter, Comcast and Cox cable television footprints, consistent with each company's commitment to privacy. This will increase the amount of addressable advertising inventory available to national advertisers and provide additional scale.

On Addressability focuses on the "how to" of enabling addressability based on the learnings of its participants. This includes (1) defining common practices and standards, (2) enabling technical solutions and (3) working to solve larger challenges surrounding addressability, such as measurement. Charter, Comcast and Cox are working with Canoe Ventures as their technical implementation and service management arm for linear and video on demand addressability, providing programmers with one main entity to interact with to reach a larger, unified footprint of households across all three MVPDs.

About On Addressability The On Addressability initiative maximizes the impact and value of TV as a scalable and sustainable marketing platform. Spearheaded by Comcast Advertising in summer 2019, On Addressability is led by Comcast, Charter and Cox and welcomes participation across the industry. For more information, please visit www.comcastadvertising.com/onaddressability.

