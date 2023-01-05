Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Airtel's Sunil Mittal’s pangs of 'regret' over home broadband

News Analysis

Home broadband has emerged as a battleground between Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, India's top two telcos. Airtel could have had a crucial first-mover advantage had it focused on this segment before Reliance Jio's disruptive entry in 2016.

"We [Bharti Airtel] should have done home broadband some years ago, before 2016. And we knew this was required much before the pandemic. And we are feverishly building now," says Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman of Bharti Group, in a recent interview with ET Telecom. He is not wrong.

The decision not to focus on fiber deployment and the home broadband segment has now come back to bite Airtel, as Jio has been focusing on fiber since the beginning. The market is all set to explode, and Airtel is left trying to catch up with its arch-rival.

Airtel is regretting its lack of focus on fiber and broadband. (Source: dpa picture alliance/Alamy Stock Photo)
Airtel is regretting its lack of focus on fiber and broadband.
(Source: dpa picture alliance/Alamy Stock Photo)

"The total fixed communication services revenue in India is expected to increase at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from $10.2 billion in 2022 to $13.9 billion in 2027, mainly driven by the strong growth in the fixed broadband segment," according to GlobalData.

"Reliance Jio is set to lead the country's fixed broadband services market in terms of subscription share over the forecast period, supported by its strong position in the growing fiber broadband service segment and efforts to upgrade its FTTH network. The operator's promotional offers on its broadband plans are expected to help the company maintain its leadership in the market over the forecast period," says GlobalData's recent report.

At the end of December 2022, Airtel had 5,642,000 home broadband subscribers with an average revenue per user (ARPU) of 624 Indian rupees (US$7.6). It had just 376,978km of fiber at the end of December 2022 in comparison to Jio's 1,100,000km of fiber as of August 2022.

Missed opportunity

Though Mittal and his team couldn't have known this, a fixed broadband network would have given Airtel a significant advantage during the COVID-19 pandemic as remote working became the norm and home Internet usage shot up across all geographies.

What Airtel definitely was aware of is the high revenue potential of fixed broadband. "Airtel had 3.4 Mn [DSL] customers, as on March 31, 2015. Of them, 1.5 Mn customers were subscribed to its broadband/internet services, representing 44.2%, compared to last year's 43.6% ... The higher number of broadband customers also resulted in a significant increase in ARPU to INR1,026 ($12.5) during the year as compared to INR946 ($11.5) in the previous year," says Airtel's 2014-15 annual report. Just to put this in perspective, mobile ARPU in India in 2015 was just INR123 ($1.5).

Further, massively growing mobile broadband consumption highlighted the latent demand for broadband connectivity in the country, which Airtel chose to ignore. India's mobile data usage grew from 828 million GB in 2014 to 1.38TB in 2015, as per TRAI data. However, this is open to argument as to whether the lack of fixed broadband networks was leading to the growth of mobile data or whether the easy and cheaper availability of mobile broadband was hampering the growth of fixed broadband.

Lack of focus on the home broadband segment is further likely to impact Airtel as Jio is combining fiber and 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solutions to tap the home broadband market, which can potentially give it a significant lead over its competitors.

Related posts:

— Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor, special to Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 3, 2023 Delivering the Promise of Private 5G with VMware’s Enterprise-First Approach
May 3, 2023 Open RAN 2023 Operator Survey: An Industry Update and Look Ahead
May 9, 2023 5G Network Strategies Operator Survey 2023: A Transport Network Perspective
May 10, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 18, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DAA
May 23, 2023 Software unhEATs the World Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
Unlock Network Potential And Accelerate Business Development To Realize Positive Business Cycles By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE