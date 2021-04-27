Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Ziply Fiber taps into Connected2Fiber's sales prospecting tools

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/27/2021
BOSTON – Connected2Fiber, The Industry Cloud for Connectivity, announced today that Ziply Fiber, a fiber connectivity provider serving the Northwest states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana, has signed on to utilize Connected2Fiber's The Connected World platform. The solution will more efficiently and effectively help Ziply prospect new customers by leveraging the platform's location-based selling insights and automation.

Based in Kirkland, Washington, Ziply Fiber provides fiber-based internet services to more than one million homes and businesses across the Northwest United States. The company has recently deployed more than 4.5 million feet of new fiber and has committed $500 million towards upgrading and expanding its fast, secure, and reliable network. To help keep pace with this growth and streamline its processes, Ziply approached Connected2Fiber seeking ways to digitally transform its network selling capabilities.

In its initial engagement with Connected2Fiber, Ziply Fiber leveraged The Connected World platform to generate an inventory of its total addressable market of serviceable locations – from both an on-net and near-net perspective. The company provided Connected2Fiber with KMZ files, as well as existing building lists. The Connected World then identified more than 100,000 near-net opportunities in addition to serviceable lit buildings. Ziply Fiber tapped into the location-based insight within the platform to assess competitive density at each serviceable location. This competitive data was used to inform both wholesale and direct selling pricing decisions and helped Ziply adjust pricing levels to improve both win rates on deals and profit margins.

Ziply Fiber's most recent engagement with Connected2Fiber expanded its use of the platform to gain a more comprehensive picture of its total addressable market, not only from a serviceability and competition perspective, but also from a demand perspective. Ziply's location-based sales prospecting efforts were then automated to surface the ideal types of selling opportunities - creating greater efficiencies and expediting the entire sales process.

Connected2Fiber
Ziply Fiber

