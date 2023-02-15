WOW plugs in Actifai's AI platform

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Actifai, a leading software-as-a-service provider for broadband and communications companies, today announced its new customer agreement with WOW!, one of the nation's leading broadband service providers.

WOW! will launch Actifai Engage, an industry-first AI-powered customer acquisition solution, across its call center operations — providing customer care agents with real-time insights, offer recommendations and dynamic sales guidance. The expanded customer relationship follows a successful pilot program conducted by the companies over the last several months.

Actifai's solution allows WOW! to further streamline its business processes and consolidate disparate systems onto a single platform, delivering efficiencies and user improvements to the agent experience.

Through a modern and intuitive UI, the Actifai platform enables WOW! to (i) identify and manage leads for subscriber growth, (ii) gather actionable, data-backed sales and marketing insights, (iii) deliver serviceability verification enhancements; and (iv) rapidly test and deploy offers, promotions and communication strategies to meet the evolving needs of consumers across their rapidly expanding service footprint. The platform's optimized sales flow also improves the agent onboarding process by shortening training time and equipping agents with tools and tactics to engage potential customers and drive revenue growth more quickly.

Read the full announcement here.

Actifai