Windstream Enterprise and Talkdesk partner to deliver AI-powered CCaaS solution

News Wire Feed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Windstream Enterprise, a leading IT managed network and communications provider, today announced the addition of a new Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solution powered by Talkdesk®, Inc., a global cloud contact center leader for customer-obsessed companies, to its Contact Center Solution (CCS) portfolio.

The new partner solution, Windstream Enterprise CCaaS powered by Talkdesk, supplies enterprises with a comprehensive set of intelligent, AI-powered contact center capabilities to consistently deliver scalable and secure multichannel customer experiences while also improving agent productivity. The next-generation CCaaS solution unites proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing and machine learning technologies from Talkdesk with Windstream Enterprise's managed services, where enterprises can view, analyze and manage every aspect of the customer journey from a single, user-friendly portal.

The result is a highly productive and intelligent contact center that:

  • Offers customers the rich, seamless interactions they expect from an enterprise, with self-service capabilities and nuanced, highly personalized support.
  • Empowers customer support teams and agents with the tools and in-the-moment visibility they need to provide customers with frictionless, meaningful and memorable interactions.
  • Gives enterprises the means to overcome some of today's most formidable business challenges, including agent turnover, agent training, mounting agent workload and the complexities of managing multiple support channels (voice, chat, email, social media, SMS, video and web interactions).

Specifically, Windstream Enterprise CCaaS powered by Talkdesk delivers an intuitive contact center workspace that integrates all channels, so agents can quickly get up to speed and capture an entire customer journey. AI-powered tools, including Virtual Agent and Agent Assist, reduce the burden on agents for mundane but time-consuming tasks, freeing them to tackle more complex interactions that require higher-touch human interactions. Management tools like Interaction Analytics, CX Sensors and QM Assist—also powered by AI and machine learning—allow contact center managers to glean insights such as agent performance, trends in customer queries and overall contact center quality.

Furthermore, the CCaaS solution provides seamless integration with over 70 industry-leading applications including CRMs, ticketing platforms, and other ancillary CCaaS tools allowing businesses to easily tailor their solution to their specific healthcare, retail, manufacturing, financial services, SLED or other industry needs.

According to the 2023 Gartner®Critical Capabilities for Contact Center as a Service report, CCaaS is now the preferred option for contact center investment, as organizations swap the burden of platform management for cloud-enabled customer experience transformation. More businesses are investing in CCaaS solutions to bolster the quality of their customer interactions, transform their support capabilities with cloud-based tools and reduce the burden of platform management. By replacing legacy call center technology with CCaaS, enterprises can consolidate discrete contact center infrastructure with a single provider, scale more quickly and differentiate their support experience with integrated, customized applications.

Read the full press release here.

Windstream

