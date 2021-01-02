Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Why Verizon keeps promoting 5G at the Super Bowl

DanoVision Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 2/1/2021
Comment (0)

Roughly one year into a pandemic that has almost completely annihilated major in-person gatherings – like the upcoming Super Bowl – Verizon is still talking up the potential of 5G in venues like football stadiums.

"Reimagining live events is one of the best use cases for the power of 5G," said Diego Scotti, Verizon's CMO, in a release from the company.

It's unclear whether Verizon will ultimately be successful in creating new businesses around its efforts. Regardless, you certainly have to give Verizon credit for its perseverance.

COVID casualties

While COVID-19 has loudly ravaged business sectors ranging from travel to nightlife, a quieter casualty has been Verizon's wider 5G strategy. Before the pandemic started, the company had hoped to show off its super-fast 5G services during 2020 by installing them into high-traffic locations like downtown areas, sports stadiums and airports. After all, the diminutive propagation characteristics of signals in the millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum that Verizon is using for 5G make such locations ideal for Verizon's displays.

But that strategy mostly got corona'ed, along with everything else.

And that's why Verizon's Super Bowl efforts this year are particularly interesting. The Super Bowl has grown into a major network proving ground for wireless network operators. In past years, AT&T, T-Mobile and others have sought to use the Super Bowl as a way to show off their latest and greatest network technology and applications, given the bandwidth stresses that tens of thousands of selfie-snapping football fans can put onto stadium's wireless networks.

Super Bowl LV in Tampa this weekend will be no different – but of course it will be completely different considering only 22,000 of a possible maximum of 65,000 fans will be allowed into Raymond James Stadium this year.

Inside the stadium

In its release, Verizon said it spent $80 million on Super Bowl-related network upgrades for this year's game, including the installation of 70 miles of fiber, an upgraded distributed antenna system (DAS), and 281 small cell antennas around Tampa. "These permanent network enhancements will benefit Tampa residents and visitors for years to come," Verizon noted.

Verizon said it installed 5G transmitters in the Raymond James Stadium. (Source: Verizon)
Verizon said it installed 5G transmitters in the Raymond James Stadium.
(Source: Verizon)

As Stadium Tech Report notes, the DAS inside Raymond James Stadium is shared among all three big US wireless carriers, like most stadium DAS systems. After all, it doesn't make sense for Raymond James Stadium to build completely different 5G networks for each of the big US network operators.

Like most stadiums, Raymond James Stadium also offers a Wi-Fi network – which is often the first network all mobile customers will connect to regardless of whether their phone is 4G or 5G.

Importantly, Verizon has a wide-ranging 5G promotional agreement with the NFL, and the operator is touting that through the "Verizon 5G SuperStadium" capability inside the NFL's mobile app. Football fans with an iPhone 12 inside the stadium can use the app to view up to seven different camera angles of the Super Bowl game, while fans outside the stadium can view up to five different camera angles.

However, this capability is open to all NFL app users, not just Verizon customers. Further, no part of the service requires 5G: The video from each of the cameras is delivered to Verizon from the broadcasting system inside the Raymond James Stadium, and it's distributed through Verizon Media to 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi and other connections.

A network for marketers

The truth is that Verizon's 5G efforts around the Super Bowl are promotional and not actually connecting or converting customers to 5G. Indeed, Verizon will be among the advertisers forking over the eye-watering fees required to broadcast commercials during the game, though the company has not yet released its Super Bowl ad.

In fact, it's probably fair to say that the most innovative programs Verizon is hosting in conjunction with the Super Bowl sit squarely in the marketing department rather than the network-buildout department. For example, the company said it will offer a "5G Stadium" in the online video game Fortnite in conjunction with the Super Bowl, giving players the opportunity to "interact with their favorite NFL players and pro gamers in a way that's never been done before."

Verizon will promote 5G in the video game Fortnite. (Source: Verizon)
Verizon will promote 5G in the video game Fortnite.
(Source: Verizon)

"Highlighting the power of 5G for gaming, the virtual stadium was built utilizing the low lag and high speeds made possible by the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network," the company said.

While 5G may have been used in the construction of a virtual stadium inside of a video game, it's unlikely that the technology was necessary for the effort. But it does give Verizon another 5G talking point when it comes to the Super Bowl.

Right now, Verizon's 5G efforts need a marketing boost because there's very little reason to switch from 4G. Verizon's speedy mmWave 5G network, running on its highband spectrum, covers less than 1% of the US population, yet its "5G Built Right" advertising campaign is nationwide. Verizon's lowband 5G network is available nationwide, yet it's not much faster than the operator's 4G network.

This situation may change as Verizon continues to upgrade its network and potentially add in spectrum like the C-band, but so far the topic is probably more important to advertisers than to Americans who are still mostly homebound amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Glimpses of the future

Given the current status of Verizon's 5G network, and the ongoing pandemic, it's easy to dismiss the company's Super Bowl announcements as complete marketing fluff. And though there does seem to be plenty of dross, there are some hints of actual advancements that could be made in the future.

Specifically, Verizon's Brian Mecum said that the operator is testing a few "stadium of the future" services at the Raymond James venue this year. For example, he said the combination of speedy 5G connections and edge computing can allow in-person Super Bowl attendees to check the length of the line at the bathroom or the food court before leaving their seat. He said other services could use facial recognition to quickly check on the identity of season ticket holders to allow them entry into the venue rather than forcing them to scan their tickets.

And he pointed to a lengthy Forbes article outlining Verizon's work with the NBA's Phoenix Suns on their new training facility. The facility uses 5G, edge computing and other technologies to monitor players' performances, potentially identifying in real time when player Devin Booker's right shoulder becomes dangerously fatigued, for example. According to the article, the technology has earned rave reviews from the Suns' coaching staff.

"It's not ready yet, but it is being tested," Mecum explained. "It's a view of what's coming."

This is all important in light of Verizon's overall corporate position. Unlike AT&T, Verizon has avoided entering other markets like video and media. And unlike T-Mobile, Verizon has so far refrained from cutting its prices and offering steep promotions to acquire large numbers of new customers.

Potentially as a result, Verizon gained far fewer new customers during the critical four quarter holiday shopping season when compared with AT&T and T-Mobile. That situation creates a quandary for Verizon's leadership as they look to derive new 5G revenues from a relatively static customer base. It's unclear whether Verizon's "stadium of the future" services will ultimately contribute to that effort, but it certainly helps to explain why Verizon continues to focus on the topic at the Super Bowl amid COVID-19.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from DanoVision
Did the US small cell market finally break open?

In the same quarter that Verizon ordered 15,000 small cells from Crown Castle, T-Mobile canceled an order for 5,700. On balance though, analysts remain positive about the small cell market.

It looks like Verizon rescued its cable MVNO business

Comcast plans to resume stock buybacks, an indication it did not bid heavily on C-band licenses. That, combined with the company's new MVNO deal, likely indicates Verizon will keep its cable strategy intact.

Open RAN lobbying goes global

BSA, CableLabs, GSMA and the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) are teaming up with the Open RAN Policy Coalition for 'responsible policy action in support of open RAN.'

Biden's stance on Huawei, 5G and Section 230 still fuzzy

Officials in the Biden administration offered little specificity when it came to China and Huawei, but they voiced support for a cohesive 5G spectrum strategy and changes to social media oversight.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
March 16-17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 3, 2021 How to Enable 5G and Private Networks to Drive Industry 4.0
February 4, 2021 Cable's Fiber Outlook – DAA and CIN Strategies
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN?
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
A translation guide to marketing speak By Rob Gelphman, Marketing and Investor Relations Consultant
Reimagining telecoms: Four ways businesses can be bolder in 2021 By Tom Loozen, EY
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE