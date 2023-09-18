What's the Story? These tech MVPs eat R&D for breakfast

Light Reading's Phil Harvey, Tereza Krasova and Kelsey Ziser join the podcast to discuss tech trends they identified while selecting finalists for the Leading Lights Awards. They cover impressive industry MVPs, challenges public and private companies faced in boosting their bottom lines, advances in disaggregated networks, unique approaches to adding network automation, momentum in R&D and more.

Click on the caption button for a lightly edited transcript.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Company of the Year (Private and Public): More progress needed in middle and last mile infrastructure (01:25)

More progress needed in middle and last mile infrastructure (01:25) Most Innovative Optical Networking Product: More AI and hyperscaler use cases for optical solutions (07:41)

More AI and hyperscaler use cases for optical solutions (07:41) Most Innovative Routing and Switching Solution: Improvements in disaggregated networks (10:47)

Improvements in disaggregated networks (10:47) Liquid cooling in optical networking to improve energy efficiency (14:13)

Light Reading MVPs: Impressive company co-founders with numerous patents and R&D backgrounds; community and public policy engagement (16:59 and 27:57)

Impressive company co-founders with numerous patents and R&D backgrounds; community and public policy engagement (16:59 and 27:57) Outstanding Use Case – Customer Experience: BSS deployments for service providers in new markets, reduction of manual processes, addressing challenging geopolitical situations (19:21)

BSS deployments for service providers in new markets, reduction of manual processes, addressing challenging geopolitical situations (19:21) Outstanding Use Case – IoT: IoT sensors used to automate processes and battery performance emulators (22:39)

IoT sensors used to automate processes and battery performance emulators (22:39) Outstanding Use Case – Network and Service Automation: Multi-vendor NaaS platforms and process automation (24:28)

Multi-vendor NaaS platforms and process automation (24:28) Digital Equity All-Stars: Use of FWA technology and other approaches to lessening the digital divide (31:14)

Related stories and links:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading