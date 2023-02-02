What's the Story? Telcos trudging slowly ahead with automation





Light Reading's Iain Morris joins the podcast to discuss how automated telcos really are and what's been contributing to job cuts in the telecom industry over the past few years. We, of course, discuss the impact of ChatGPT, and whether automation technologies like intent-based networking have successfully changed the course of automation in the industry.

You can download a lightly edited transcript of the podcast here.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Is automation contributing to job cuts in the telecom industry, or are other factors to blame? (01:07)

Does automation render some jobs obsolete or open up new opportunities? (05:13)

Is interest in intent-based networking declining? (09:50)

Related stories and links:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading