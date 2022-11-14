What's the Story? Leading Lights entries double down on cloud native





Light Reading's Iain Morris and Kelsey Ziser review the Leading Lights Awards categories they judged and examine emerging trends that appeared in the submissions.

Cloud native applications came up frequently in the submissions Iain reviewed. It can be challenging for enterprises and service providers to easily move between cloud providers and take full advantage of multicloud environments. He predicts this cloud native discussion will ramp up next year.

"I feel this is something we're going to hear a lot more about in the next in the next year," he said. "It was something that came up in a lot of the the entries that I had."

Here are the categories Iain reviewed:

Company of the Year (Private)

Outstanding Digital Enablement Vendor

Outstanding Test & Measurement Vendor

Outstanding Use Case: Service Provider AI

Here are the categories Kelsey reviewed:

Light Reading MVPs

Outstanding Use Case: Private Wireless Networks

Outstanding Use Case: SD-WAN

Outstanding Use Case: Service Provider Cybersecurity

Here are a few topics we covered:

Private Company of the Year entries, which included companies focused on AI, beamforming technology, network slicing, private 5G and more. (01:02)

Outstanding Digital Enablement Vendor category covered companies in the operations and business support systems (OSS/BSS) space plus companies focused on developing cloud native applications. (03:46)

Outstanding Test & Measurement Vendor entries were bogged down by buzzwords. (06:13)

Outstanding Use Case: Service Provider Cybersecurity included entries on quantum secured networks, 5G security and reducing the number of security vendors that enterprises need to use. (10:18)

Outstanding Use Case: SD-WAN included a use case about a police force using SD-WAN and use cases about assisting customers with an increasing number of employees working from home. (13:48)

Light Reading MVPs included finalists which are making a significant impact at their company, in their community and across the industry at large. (16:31)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading