What's the Story? 'Brainless robots' are smarter than you think





Light Reading's Iain Morris and Nicole Ferraro join the podcast to discuss tech trends they identified while selecting finalists for the Leading Lights Awards. They discuss updates in small cell and semiconductor technologies, AI and ML for network analytics, telcos' use of public clouds, new technology to address the digital divide and more.

Click on the caption button for a lightly edited transcript.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Most Innovative RAN Product or Solution: 5G rollouts, small cell technology and semiconductor innovations (01:19)

5G rollouts, small cell technology and semiconductor innovations (01:19) Outstanding Use Case – Private Wireless Networks: Use of new architectures such as open RAN. Surprising entry on "brainless robots" (04:35)

Use of new architectures such as open RAN. Surprising entry on "brainless robots" (04:35) Outstanding Use Case – Customer Experience: Advancements in network analytics, AI and ML (07:02)

Advancements in network analytics, AI and ML (07:02) Most Innovative Cloud Product or Service: How reliant telcos are on the public cloud (09:47)

How reliant telcos are on the public cloud (09:47) Best Public-Private Partnership: How service providers are engaging in public-private partnerships and deploying cloud and wireless service to support public safety and transportation (14:03)

How service providers are engaging in public-private partnerships and deploying cloud and wireless service to support public safety and transportation (14:03) Digital Equity All-Stars: Using geospatial technology and fixed wireless deployments to improve connectivity in underserved areas (16:31)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading