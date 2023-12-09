What's the Story? Banking on AI to boost network efficiency





Light Reading's Mike Dano and Jeff Baumgartner join the podcast to discuss tech trends they discovered while selecting finalists for the Leading Lights Awards. They discuss how AI is being used to improve efficiency in network operations, how roaming services are advancing at the edge, the evolution of the hybrid fiber-coax (HFC) network and more.

Click on the caption button for a lightly edited transcript.

Here are the Leading Lights Awards categories that Mike and Jeff reviewed:

Most Innovative 5G Core Deployment: Using AI to improve the signaling load in the core network to make network operations more efficient. (02:37)

Using AI to improve the signaling load in the core network to make network operations more efficient. (02:37) Outstanding Use Case – Networked Edge: Improvements in roaming services. (04:21)

Improvements in roaming services. (04:21) Outstanding Use Case – AI/Machine Learning: Incorporating AI in network operations. (06:06)

Incorporating AI in network operations. (06:06) Wireless Technology Vendor of the Year: Advancements in fiber deployments, private wireless networks and small cells. (09:35)

Advancements in fiber deployments, private wireless networks and small cells. (09:35) Outstanding Use Case – Home Network Intelligence : Evolution of HFC network toward distributed access network. (12:55)

: Evolution of HFC network toward distributed access network. (12:55) Outstanding Use Case – IoT: Simplifying network operations and improving cost-efficiency. (14:48)

Simplifying network operations and improving cost-efficiency. (14:48) Most Innovative Broadband Access Solution: Focus on PON and 5G transport. (16:27)

Related stories and links:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading