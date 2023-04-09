What you need to know about the streaming wars

What you need to know about the streaming wars9/4/2023
The streaming video market is evolving, and studios are rewriting the rules on how consumers find content and what they're willing to pay. This report covers the quest for streaming media profits and highlights opportunities for service providers who embrace AI and can build bundles that offer better choices and lower prices.
In addition to the video, please check out Light Reading's more than 15 years of covering the pay-TV industry and all the companies, technologies, and industry moves ripping it apart. Here's a selection of research we used in this video, covering the early days of streaming and ending with the current mix of streamers all using modern tech to recreate old-style cable TV.
Reaching for the Starz
Starz was an early streaming media pioneer with its first direct-to-consumer product, Vongo, in 2006.
- Starz Unveils New Web Movie Download Service
- Vongo Not Chowing on Cable
- Starz Pulls the Plug on Vongo
Boxee, a startup that offered a streaming platform and a consumer set-top box, sold to Samsung for about as much as it raised during its six years in business.
In 2007, Netflix got into the streaming business.
In 2008, Roku launched its first TV-connected streaming devices with a UI that broke away from the old grid guide and traditional set-top box experience.
In 2007, Hulu was launched by News Corp. and NBC Universal, Providence Equity, and later Disney. Amazon launched Prime Video in 2011, and CBS All Access (now part of Paramount+) arrived in 2014:
- HD Hulu
- Amazon May Target Netflix With Streaming Tilt
- Amazon Starts Up Streaming TV Service
- Amazon 'Instant' Video Vault Swells to 100K Titles | Light Reading
- Amazon Takes Bigger Run at Cable's VoD Biz
- CBS Takes OTT Plunge
- Online Viewing Goes Over the Top
TV Everywhere and the demise of pay-TV
While all that was happening, the cable market and pay-TV programmers started to work on TV Everywhere, a scheme to access pay-TV subscriptions on other devices (while keeping customers trapped in cable pay-TV contracts and rate plans).
- 2010 Top Ten: TV Everywhere Moves | Light Reading (2010)
- HBO Go launches (NY Times, 2010)
- TV Everywhere Starts Getting Somewhere | Light Reading (2011)
- Microsoft Takes Comcast Over the Top | Light Reading (2011)
- NBC Goes Live Online, With a Catch (2015)
- NBC Goes Live Online... for Cable Subs (2015)
- Comcast Launches Android App (2010)
- Comcast Readies iPad Video Streaming (2010)
- Comcast to Stream TV to iPads, Android Tablets (2011)
- Comcast Xfinity TV App Hits Android (2011)
- The Rise of Cable Apps (2011)
Next, the first virtual MVPDs (multichannel video programming distributors) started sending live TV to homes via various devices using broadband connections.
- Sony & Dish - Two Sides of a Coin (2015)
- Hulu Eyes Cable-Like Bundle - Report (2016)
- Pay-TV Space: More Fragmenting & Facebook (2017)
- Sling TV Connects With Oculus Go (2018)
- Fubo Closes $75M Funding Round
- Turner Nets Go Live on fuboTV (2018)
- fuboTV Adds FX+, AMC Premiere
The traditional (and now streaming) media giants like Disney and NBCUniversal continue the trend of developing direct-to-consumer services.
- NBCU Picks 'Peacock' as Brand for Premium Streaming Service (2019)
- NBCU Sizing Up $10 Price for Ad-Free 'Peacock' – Report
- Comcast/NBCU Earmarks $2B for 'Peacock’
- Disney+ Bolts to 28.6M Subscribers (2020)
- Disney+ Accelerates Its European Invasion
No fortune tellers, no profits
Now the big push for streaming media players is to find profitability, and that means cutting programming options, adding more ad-supported subscribers, combating subscriber fatigue and raising prices for everything while battling with writers and actors on labor issues.
- Viacom Bets Big on Free Streaming (2019)
- Viacom Buying Pluto TV for $340M (2019)
- Wow, Free OTT Video Sure Costs a Lot (2019)
- Comcast in Exclusive Talks to Acquire Xumo - Report (2020)
- Comcast snaps up free streaming service Xumo (2020)
- Fox snaps up Tubi for $440M (2020)
- Amazon's 'Freevee' rebrand arrives amid 'wide open' market for free streaming (2022)
As all that gets sorted out, there's a rebundling taking place and the risk of turning streaming media freedom back into the same bloated, overpriced pay-TV services we once shunned.
- Video's Great Rebundling nears saturation – study
- ESPN's streaming plan a major blow to pay-TV
- Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav: It's Time to Bundle More Streaming Services Together (Hollywood Reporter)
— Diana Blass, Contributing Editor, Light Reading
Light Reading editors Jeff Baumgartner and Phil Harvey and researcher Erin Barker contributed to this story.