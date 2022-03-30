VodafoneZiggo automates with Frinx

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia – FRINX, a leading network services automation vendor, today announced it has partnered with VodafoneZiggo, the market leading Dutch Service Provider, to deploy FRINX Machine, a network and services automation solution. FRINX Machine provides VodafoneZiggo with Zero Touch Provisioning (ZTP) for their Vodafone Flex B2B service, delivering a superior customer experience with industry leading service activation velocity.

"We are excited to partner with VodafoneZiggo. Together we have demonstrated that by leveraging open source-based solutions we were able to improve the activation velocity of their network services. Service activation processes used to take hours when done manually, with FRINX Machine this is a matter of minutes", says Gerhard Wieser from FRINX. "Using our UniFlow workflow automation tool and our network controller UniConfig, we have been able to implement VodafoneZiggo end-to-end ZTP service enablement into a heterogenous network."

Enterprise and service provider customers are choosing FRINX to automate branch offices, core, edge and access networks.

FRINX is a robust open source-based alternative to high-maintenance scripts, playbooks and proprietary controllers and frees up your networking team to do the creative planning tasks that human brains are best at.

FRINX Machine consists of the UniFlow workflow automation engine, the UniConfig network controller and the UniResource inventory solution. Next to EVPN automation FRINX Machine offers many more use cases such as Device License management, Security validation, Cable Access (RPHY and CCCAP) and PON.

