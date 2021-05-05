Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
SD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Vodafone UK gets serious about automation with Ciena deal

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 5/5/2021
Comment (0)

Andrea Dona realized Vodafone UK had a looming network problem just four days after he joined the operator from Ericsson in March 2019. Data traffic was growing exponentially as customers indulged their smartphone addiction. If costs rose in tandem, Vodafone would face an astronomical bill.

"How do you decouple the growth of your network and data explosion from the cost of capital and running that network?" says Dona, now Vodafone UK's chief networks officer.

The answer has partly involved a rearchitecting of the transport network that is still underway. Inherited in 2012 with Vodafone's £1 billion (US$1.4 billion, at today's exchange rate) takeover of C&W Worldwide, this network is the tangle of optical fiber lines that stretches across the UK, connecting Vodafone's sites to its core network and providing direct connections for many UK businesses.

If the network is imagined as a person, the mobile masts would be the limbs, fingers and other extremities, the core would be the brain and the transport network would be the arteries pumping blood around the body.

An engineer lays cable for Vodafone's UK network.
An engineer lays cable for Vodafone's UK network.

The task of making this ageing C&W network fit for a 21st-century telco had started before Dona arrived. It has entailed what he describes as a "massive decommissioning" of the legacy estate.

Vodafone needed to figure out which sites were strategically important and which could be jettisoned in the interest of lower costs. It also had to standardize on the technology used across the entire footprint.

That C&W network has today evolved into what Vodafone calls Redstream. It is heavily based on a concept known as software-defined networking (SDN), which effectively separates the system brains (the control plane) from the system muscle (the data plane) and then centralizes the intelligence.

Supplied by vendors including Cisco, Ciena, Juniper and Nokia, what Vodafone is left with is a more "programmable" network to which "anything and anyone can connect and interface through standard APIs," says Dona.

No optical illusion

The latest move is a deal with Ciena for its Blue Planet software. Described as a transport domain orchestrator (TDO), that software system is designed largely to improve automation and support the rollout of more on-demand, "network-as-a-service" offerings.

At the click of a button, Vodafone could, for instance, introduce a 5G network slice for customers demanding extra bandwidth combined with low latency. Business customers, explains Dona, would similarly be able to set bandwidth parameters and quality-of-service requirements from a web page.

Automation and greater reliance on so-called "digital" technologies have been priorities for Vodafone Group as it tries to save money. Through investments in those areas, it previously set a target of reducing annual operating costs by €1.2 billion ($1.4 billion) between 2018 and 2021.

Headcount, meanwhile, has fallen heavily at the UK business, dropping from about 12,400 employees in 2018 to roughly 10,300 in 2020, according to its last annual report.

Asked in late 2019 about staff reductions, Scott Petty, then UK chief technology officer but now Vodafone's chief digital and information officer, revealed that new technologies had already claimed hundreds of jobs.

"To run a core node for 5G, you don't need anybody," he said during a press briefing. "It is all automated and you use SDN to control it."

Staff in Vodafone's network operations centers (NOCs) had felt the greatest impact.

"We have been focusing heavily on moving to zero-touch NOCs, which means automating what we have in the NOCs," said Petty. Consequently, the number of employees in NOCs had dropped from 1,500 to the "low-single-digit hundreds" and Petty's expectation was that it would continue to fall.

"Five to seven years from now, there will be a very small number of people that run the NOC infrastructure," he said at the time. "The way we run networks is fundamentally changing."

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Ciena, the company behind Blue Planet, reckons the pandemic has fueled interest in its software technology as more customers have made efficiency one of their strategic priorities.

"Customers are starting to accelerate trends we thought would be two or three years out," said Jamie Jefferies, who runs Ciena's EMEA business, during an interview with Light Reading earlier this year. Few operators would have gone so far as to "virtualize" their NOCs just a few years ago, he said. Now, many are taking that step.

But what made Vodafone opt for Blue Planet as opposed to numerous other TDOs on the market? "We have Ciena in our optical network and the great thing about Blue Planet is that it is vendor- and technology-agnostic and obviously communicates with the underlying IP and optical transport components," says Dona.

Vodafone now believes that its various investments in Redstream will provide a solid foundation for its imminent rollout of a mobile edge computing (MEC) service in partnership with AWS.

Announced in December, it will make use of an AWS technology called Wavelength and promises a massive reduction in latency, cutting roundtrip journey times on the network from between 50 and 200 milliseconds today to less than 10 in future. While Vodafone has not yet revealed how many Wavelength-equipped facilities it will need across the UK, the number is likely to be small thanks partly to Redstream, says Dona.

"I am inventing the numbers, but we would plan our MEC presence and say can I afford to have three to start off or do I need nine," he explains.

"I would go to nine if I had a really suboptimal transport network but might be able to afford two or three if I have a really efficient, scalable transport network."

If that translates to a competitive advantage at the edge, Redstream will be able to claim much of the credit.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 5, 2021 Laying the Foundations for 5G Network Slicing Management
May 6, 2021 5G Network & Service Strategies: Lawful Interception Priorities
May 6, 2021 Accelerating Open RAN Platforms Operator Survey: Charting the Use of Hardware Acceleration and Integration in Open RAN Deployments
May 11, 2021 5G, Innovates for Good: Latest Updates on 5G Solutions and 5G Industry Services
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 13, 2021 ODIM - Simplifying Distributed Infrastructure Management in 5G Networks
May 18, 2021 Pivoting to addressable ads to uplift Pay TV revenues
May 18, 2021 What is the future of the semiconductor supply chain?
May 19, 2021 Cloud-Native Marketplace for Telcos: Everything you need to know from IT to infrastructure
May 19, 2021 Fiber Monitoring – the Missing Piece in the Broadband and 5G Networks Monitoring Puzzle
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
May 20, 2021 Simplifying Network Disaggregation to Accelerate New Services
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Highlighting Contactless FWA Service Provisioning in a Pandemic By Huawei
Cisco Plus: Accelerating Your Business Outcomes With As-a-Service By James Mobley, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Network Services, Cisco
Assuring 5G Commercial Success With Advanced Innovative Service and Business Operations By Huawei
Interview: Vincent Zhao outlined Huawei's Single Voice Core solution By Vincent Zhao, President of the CS & IMS Domain, Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line
The Promise of Open RAN By Anit Lohtia, 5G Strategy Lead, Dell Technologies
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Cloud-in-a-box enables enterprises to reach new heights By Steve Alexander, CTO, Ciena
Is it open yet? Closed RAN and other short stories By Mike Murphy, Nokia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE