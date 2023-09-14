Vodafone tests genAI waters, getting Microsoft tech to write code

Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC NetworkCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Vodafone tests genAI waters, getting Microsoft tech to write code

News Analysis

Not many telcos sound as gung-ho about generative artificial intelligence (genAI) as Vodafone. Slides in a recent presentation it gave to analysts suggest the new-fangled technology is already gushing through all manner of Vodafone systems, from the chatbots used to communicate with customers to the critical software-writing part of the business. If software really is eating the world, as we're often told, the lines of code that control important infrastructure should presumably be treated something like the Coca-Cola recipe or last unpublished chapter in the Harry Potter saga – locked in a vault and guarded by fierce dogs. Letting genAI in on the secret sounds dangerous.

Vodafone has not gone this far, of course. It's mainly running trials and proofs of concept (PoCs) to figure out where genAI could productively and safely be used. But they are wide-ranging. As many as ten involve chatbots – whether the friendly named TOBi, Vodafone's customer-facing chatbot; ASKHR, its less imaginatively christened chatbot for employees; or systems deployed for supply-chain management and other activities. If genAI is fed with domain-specific knowledge, it could theoretically provide insightful answers to natural-language queries.

Imagine one of these paired with genAI and tremble. (Source: Boston Dynamics)
Imagine one of these paired with genAI and tremble.
(Source: Boston Dynamics)

There are apparently another seven PoCs and trials targeting content generation across numerous Vodafone divisions, including VBPS (Vodafone Business product and solutions), network ops, commercial ops and Learning Portal, a Vodafone training resource. Vodafone notes in its presentation that members of its Internet of Things team used ChatGPT – genAI's most famous progeny – to work up a bid response based on earlier successful submissions. It's the approach some college students are probably taking to coursework.

And then there are the five PoCs and trials aimed at boosting developer productivity. Perhaps the biggest revelation in the slides is that Vodafone has now exposed some developers in its CyberHub team to GitHub Copilot, best thought of as a code-writing version of ChatGPT. Where the latter will write you an essay on the causes of the First World War, GitHub Copilot can churn out code when asked in natural language to solve a programming problem. It can also translate from Python to JavaScript and between various other programming languages.

Going deeper into the cloud

GitHub Copilot was born more than two years ago, before genAI had entered the mainstream lexicon, and fathered by Microsoft and OpenAI, the same lab behind ChatGPT. Heavier reliance on it would, by implication, make Vodafone much more dependent on a big public cloud at a time when operators are nervous about dependency on big public clouds. If nothing else, Vodafone is bound to worry that GitHub Copilot could expose company secrets to other telcos. It is unlikely to be the only operator exploring a relationship.

Vodafone's answer to that, conveyed at a press briefing last month, is to seal any confidential data into private containers in the Microsoft data centers where GitHub Copilot is trained. It is doing a similar thing with Vertex AI, a machine-learning platform built and hosted by Google. The alternative would be to use its own facilities, but Scott Petty, Vodafone's chief technology officer, has said there is currently no business case for investment in on-premises large language models.

The Seattle-headquartered software giant looms large in Vodafone's plans. (Source: Kristoffer Tripplaar/Alamy Stock Photo)
The Seattle-headquartered software giant looms large in Vodafone's plans.
(Source: Kristoffer Tripplaar/Alamy Stock Photo)

During trials involving about 250 developers, Vodafone claims to have seen a productivity gain of between 30% and 45%. "The productivity increases are actually higher the more senior the developer is and lower the more junior the developer," said Petty. "The reason is that junior developers are typically writing very specific pieces of code. The more complex stuff is written by the more senior developers, and they spend a huge amount of their time just writing the commentary, embedding all the things that they'd forgotten from ten years ago in the development environment. It's really helpful for us because the more senior they are the more expensive."

Yikes. Watch out, senior developers. Petty dismissed the suggestion that genAI would claim jobs, but telcos initially tend to play down the impact of new technologies on the workforce. Headcount has tumbled across the industry, as Light Reading has been reporting for years, and technology is partly responsible. Back in 2019, when he was chief technology officer for Vodafone's UK business, Petty attributed many previous job cuts to the automation of network operations centers (NOCs) and said this would continue. "Five to seven years from now, there will be a very small number of people that run the NOC infrastructure," he said. "The way we run networks is fundamentally changing."

Not so fast, AI

But substituting genAI for skilled human coders, or even the best people in the less glamorous-sounding role of customer service assistant, would be as risky as bringing a Boston Dynamics robot on for Lionel Messi in the dying minutes of a World Cup final. Those robots look increasingly acrobatic, and might one day out-dribble the Argentinean superstar, but fans will be even less forgiving when a robot, rather than a human, misses a sitter by a country mile. Hallucinations, where genAI runs amok and churns out gibberish, still happen. Nobody wants to be the telco whose network blew up after the humans were taken off the mission.

Today, it is only in the relatively safe zone of deriving insights and data from customer calls that genAI seems to have advanced beyond the PoCs and trials stage at Vodafone. The operator has been feeding about 60,000 call transcripts a day into a summarization engine that subsequently spits out informed analysis. It can be used to improve customer care, still largely handled by humans.

GenAI is very obviously the buzzword of 2023 for a telecom industry that loves buzzwords. If history is any guide, it will do little to reinvigorate telcos and eventually make way for something else – even if that is just an updated version (recall virtual network functions being superseded by cloud-native network functions). Long before that happens, every telco vendor and its dog will be attaching the genAI label to as much as possible.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Nokia maps out AI/ML automation path for broadband operators By Nokia
ZTE clinches leadership position in 5G RAN, propelling global 5G infrastructure development By ZTE
5G Monetization Gets A Boost With New Pricing Models By Kevin Casey
Empowering Edge Analytics: The Silicom Marbella Platform and Intel® Flex 140 Card Drive Business Success By Silicom
5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC Network
October 17, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
October 18, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 14, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Ramping Up for DOCSIS 4.0
September 14, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 2
September 19, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 1
September 20, 2023 Powering SD-WAN and SASE with next-gen DPI for fast-performing SDx services
September 21, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 2
September 26, 2023 Climate Action Digital Symposium
September 26, 2023 Automating the Transport Network: 2023 Survey Results and What’s Ahead
September 26, 2023 5G from space: the final Frontier for Global connectivity
September 27, 2023 How Automation and APIs Boost Operational Efficiency and the Subscriber Experience
September 27, 2023 Beyond Serviceability: Unlock Telecom Growth with Location Intelligence
September 28, 2023 The Impact of AI Workloads on Modern Data Center Networks
October 3, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 10, 2023 Enterprise Network Transformation: Taming the Complexity of SD-WAN/SASE Deployments
October 12, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with Fiber
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE