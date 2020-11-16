Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumNGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Software Defined Enterprise
Events Archives
SD-WAN Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards5G Transport & Network Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Vodafone cutbacks lift outlook as virus hurts

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 11/16/2020
Comment (0)

Fiscal updates from Vodafone contain few surprises. Like Europe's other big service providers, it is no longer expected to deliver any real sales growth but rather limit the damage caused by overcompetitive markets, antagonistic regulators and, more recently, the pandemic.

Cutting expenses and primping assets have become the preferred methods for protecting profits.

There was no deviation from that story in the six months to September. A lockdown-era slump in international travel proved to be the latest headwind, blowing away some of the "roaming" revenues normally generated by jet setters.

Fortunately, margins held firm as Vodafone lopped another €300 million (US$355 million) off its operating expenses. It is firmly on track to slash opex by €1.2 billion ($1.4 billion) between 2019 and 2021. Savings of another €1 billion ($1.2 billion) are its target over the subsequent three years.

Vodafone's Nick Read cites recent improvements in customer satisfaction scores.
Vodafone's Nick Read cites recent improvements in customer satisfaction scores.

Thanks partly to those efforts, the full-year outlook was lifted slightly. Previously, Vodafone had expected earnings (before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA) to be the same as last year's €14.5 billion ($17.2 billion), or a bit worse. It is guiding for between €14.4 billion ($17 billion) and €14.6 billion ($17.3 billion).

That and a bullish appraisal of underlying performance by Nick Read, Vodafone's CEO, lifted the company's share price 3% on the London Stock Exchange in noon trading.

This was despite a 2.3% year-on-year fall in first-half revenues, to about €21.4 billion ($25.3 billion), and a 1.9% dip in adjusted EBITDA, to roughly €7 billion ($8.3 billion). The outlook reflects management confidence that Vodafone's second half will be stronger.

"We expect EBITDA in the second half to be on the right side of zero and this is what we factored in upgrading guidance to the upper end of the outlook range," said Margherita Della Valle, Vodafone's chief financial officer, during a call with analysts.

Reasons to be cheerful

She is upbeat for several reasons.

For one thing, seasonal factors mean the roaming business is less important outside the summer months.

More importantly, Vodafone's operational performance continues to improve in some of its main markets. Excluding the roaming business, its service revenues grew 1.5% in the recent second quarter.

Across the Vodafone empire, the number of mobile contracts and broadband customers was higher at the end of September than a year earlier. Read was visibly delighted this morning by a six-percentage-point improvement in Vodafone's net promoter score, a third-party measure of customer satisfaction.

The story about cost savings is even more compelling. "All the KPIs [key performance indicators] are progressing at the same pace as before or have been accelerated," said Della Valle.

A shift in consumer behavior amid the pandemic has allowed Vodafone to drive through changes. The most notable is probably a recent investment in new digital sales platforms as buying habits have moved online.

In the second quarter, more than a fifth of contract mobile and fixed sales in Germany, Italy, the UK and Spain were fully automated. That meant additional stores could be closed. A total of 728 have disappeared in the last two years.

Still, more than €400 million ($473 million) in savings has come from consolidating back office activities into shared service centers. Three now exist – in Egypt, India and eastern Europe – allowing Vodafone to shutter facilities catering to smaller geographical areas.

A well-documented investment in "TOBi," an automated customer service assistant, has also paid off. Nearly two-thirds of customer interactions with the "chatbot" now occur without any intervention by Vodafone staff.

Dark days for staff and Huawei

While investors cheer, employees might not. The latest headcount details were not provided in Vodafone's first-half report, but its annual reports show that headcount has dropped from about 111,700 in the 2015 fiscal year to just 95,200 in 2019.

Divestment activity, including the deconsolidation of its India business, explains several thousand cuts. Other workers have been victims of automation or "digital transformation" – the telco sector's preferred euphemism.

A future reduction in capital intensity is also now dangled as a possibility.

Last year, Vodafone invested about 16.5% of its revenues in capital expenditure. The recent network-sharing agreements it has struck in several European markets could lower that figure in 2022 and beyond, said Della Valle.

Then there is Vantage Towers, the towers spin-off, which is preparing for an initial public offering in Frankfurt early next year and could be valued at more than $20 billion. It promises "exciting growth opportunities" and "good, predictable cash flows," said the Vodafone CFO.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Concern still surrounds Huawei, the controversial Chinese vendor that supplies much of the equipment for Vodafone's European mobile networks.

Regulatory wariness has already compelled Vodafone to begin stripping Huawei products out of its European "cores," the control centers of the networks.

The uncertainty is whether European authorities will eventually seek to restrict Huawei in the much costlier radio access network, as the UK has already done. "We are engaged with each of the governments on that," said Read this morning.

His other mission is to persuade European regulatory authorities that his business deserves fairer treatment in the future.

"We need to create a healthier market structure and that is about saying our shareholders need to earn an adequate return," he said.

Vodafone has started publishing its return on capital employed, another measure of profitability, and says it must have a pathway in individual markets for this to exceed its local cost of capital in the next three to five years.

On that front, there was a firm warning for Portugal over 5G auction plans that Read considers outrageous.

"A new entrant was being given advantageous terms," he said, expressing dissatisfaction with a revised scheme. "In my opinion, they have not gone far enough. We still believe this is state aid and contravenes European telco law."

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
NGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
December 1-4, 2020, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Software Defined Enterprise
December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
November 17, 2020 Efficient Path and Slice Management with Automation
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 18, 2020 Putting customers at the heart of digital transformation
November 18, 2020 Opening the Audio-Video Pipeline
Lowering content delivery costs, speeding time-to-market
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium
November 24, 2020 Game On: Enhance Your 5G Network to Support the Next Level of Service Experience
December 1, 2020 From Cloud to RAN to Core: Opening, Orchestrating & Automating a Next-Gen 5G Network
December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
December 2, 2020 Making a Cutting-Edge Digital Transformation a Reality
December 3, 2020 Why e2e orchestration is key to win 5G enterprise business
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
It's All About the Outcomes, Folks! By Gaurav Vaid, Senior Director, Product Management, Mobile Core, Cisco
Go Beyond SASE at the SD-WAN Edge By Pat Vitalone, Product Marketing Manager, Routing and SD-WAN, Cisco
Automation: The Best Roads Are the Curvy Ones By Cisco Systems
Digital Era Demands New Approaches to Power By Fang Liangzhou, CMO of Huawei Digital Power Product Line
5G Changes the World, IT Connects the Future By Dr. Tan Lili, General Manager of the Information System Department, Guangdong Mobile
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Cisco announces intent to acquire Hungary's Banzai Cloud By Liz Cetoni, Cisco Systems
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE