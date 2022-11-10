Vodafone and Ericsson drive data-driven decisions with AI in Oman

STOCKHOLM – Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Vodafone in Oman have partnered to empower the telecom company's network infrastructure development across multiple domains. This latest step in the two companies' ongoing partnership will see Ericsson provide AI-based Cognitive Software solutions for network optimization to facilitate data-driven decisions and support Vodafone in implementing zero-touch operations (ZTO) and anomaly detection capabilities.

The implemented solutions include Ericsson Expert Analytics (EEA) and network optimization Cognitive Software solutions. Combined, these solutions offer near real-time, multivendor, and cross-domain data analytics and optimization capabilities – utilizing a big data platform where scalability and performance are greatly enhanced.

By correlating metrics and events from the network ecosystem, the solutions support Vodafone in assessing customer experiences, retaining, and upselling subscribers, and prioritizing network investments. EEA also supports Vodafone in obtaining essential insights to support, optimize and monitor 5G deployments and subscriber adoption.

The implementation of AI-based solutions and automation increases operational savings, improves business efficiency, and raises productivity. By combining AI and automation capabilities with aggregated insights, Vodafone in Oman will be able to increase network agility, and customer satisfaction, develop more efficient business models and realize faster time-to-market for various services.

Ericsson's industry-leading suite of Cognitive Software solutions provides a unique integration of network design and optimization domain knowledge with advanced AI technologies to truly unleash the full potential of next-generation networks.

In September 2021, Ericsson and Vodafone in Oman entered a five-year managed services agreement for AI-powered data-driven network and IT operations and optimization, enabling Vodafone to enrich its customer experience, drive efficiency and facilitate innovation, through the Ericsson Operations Engine.

Read the full press release here.

