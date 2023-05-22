Verizon's Debika Bhattacharya on the endless possibilities for generative AI

AUSTIN – Big 5G Event – Debika Bhattacharya, Chief Product Officer for Verizon Business, explains how the company is using generative AI to make improvements in network performance, tracking data trends, customer experience and more. She also discusses Verizon's approach to edge computing, the rise of cloud elasticity and fixed wireless access (FWA), and computer vision use cases.

Click on the caption button for a lightly edited transcript.

Here are a few topics we cover:

Updates on Verizon's cloud and edge computing efforts (00:17)

Cloud elasticity provides flexibility in where workloads are run (01:02)

Computer vision use cases (01:55)

Using FWA as primary network access (02:30)

Generative AI for network performance optimization, data trends, customer service improvements and more. (04:38)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading