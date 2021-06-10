Verizon to power Mobile X launch in 2022

LOS ANGELES – Mobile X Global, one of the world's first connectivity-as-a-service-AI companies, today announced a network partnership between MobileX, a new mobile brand launching in the U.S. in 2022, and Verizon. Verizon's most-awarded network offers the speed, scale, security, availability and reliability needed to drive innovation that enables MobileX to deliver personalized services and individualized plans for wireless customers.

Mobile X Global's new proprietary, AI-driven 100% cloud-based XO.1 platform is based on MobileX's customer-centric philosophy that customers should only pay for what they use and need, enabled by personalized plans for customers. A unique feature of the XO.1 platform will allow customers to seamlessly switch across global networks, with one number and one service that extends beyond borders. The XO.1 platform will link with Verizon Network as a Service (NaaS), to provide a flexible, secure, programmable, scalable, and reliable service in a more agile, resilient and cloud-centric way than traditional network infrastructures. Verizon NaaS will help MobileX deliver true personalization and choice for the consumer.

Peter Adderton, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Mobile X Global:

"Mobile X Global will deliver an incredibly intuitive, easy-to-use and real-time proprietary platform that truly puts the power in the hands of the consumer. Now they can choose what they want, when they want, and only pay for what they need. The innovations in our cloud-based platform enable unprecedented levels of customization and flexibility.

"We plan to serve a new generation of borderless consumer who will only ever need one phone number, one service - where your network goes wherever you go - providing global connectivity without data roaming charges. We are committed to being at the forefront of this global service to consumers.

"Mobile X Global is delighted to have Verizon on board as our first network partner globally. They also believe that innovation that truly puts consumers at the heart of the solution delivers a competitive advantage, and I welcome their partnership."

Mario Turco, Vice President - Wholesale, Verizon Consumer Group:

"At Verizon, we are relentlessly focused on the customer, and MVNO partners like Mobile X Global are an integral part of our wholesale strategy to deliver the experiences and value consumers need and want. We are excited to see Mobile X Global's forward-thinking vision come to life on our network."

Mobile X Global will be announcing more around its proprietary platform, U.S. launch plans and growth in global markets in the coming months.

