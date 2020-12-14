Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Verizon, SAP to test 5G

News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/14/2020
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – Verizon and SAP have expanded their strategic partnership to develop and test 5G and compute at the edge solutions. Verizon has lit up its 5G Ultra Wideband service at SAP Labs in Palo Alto, CA. The engagement will leverage a vast partner ecosystem that includes system integrators, technology partners and industry specialists who will work together to explore how 5G can deliver tangible innovations that address real business challenges across nearly every industry.

Verizon and SAP will initially explore how 5G and edge compute can transform digital supply chains on factory floors, at fulfillment centers and distribution warehouses, and within retail stores. The first set of target use cases include retail stocking and shelf layout compliance as well as predictive quality and predictive maintenance. Verizon and SAP have already been collaborating for several months to create enterprise solutions that use Verizon's network and platform capabilities integrated with SAP's software and services, particularly SAP offerings for providing end-to-end visibility across the digital supply chain, and delivering operational efficiencies in the retail and warehouse environments.

"Verizon's 5G network is the foundational technology for 21st Century innovation," said Debika Bhattacharya, Vice President, 5G and Enterprise Solutions. "The transformative nature of services and solutions being built on Verizon's 5G network are changing industries and we are excited to partner with SAP to continue to expand new verticals ranging from retail to manufacturing."

"As the world's largest provider of enterprise application software, we're on a never-ending quest to bring information to decision makers at the speed of thought," said Max Wessel, Chief Learning Officer at SAP, and MD, SAP Labs. "By connecting SAP® Business Technology Platform with Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, we're confident that customers across industries can achieve impact through innovation."

This engagement is part of Verizon Business' broader strategy to partner with enterprises, startups, universities and government/military to explore how 5G can disrupt and transform nearly every industry. Verizon operates six 5G Labs in the U.S. and one in London that specialize in developing use cases in industries ranging from healthcare to public safety to entertainment. The deployment of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband at SAP Labs Palo Alto supports Verizon's strategy of taking approaches and technologies developed at Verizon's own labs to partners for increased scale and impact. Verizon has set up four additional 5G Innovation Hubs on-premise for customers as part of an ongoing initiative to partner on 5G-related use cases to help customers transform their industries.

SAP Labs in Palo Alto supports rapid prototyping and testing of innovative concepts and will also showcase demos to customers so they can trial solutions before deploying them in their own environments.

Verizon

